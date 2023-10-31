Advertisement
XRP and Ripple Cofounder Invests $500 Million in Nvidia Chips for AI Innovation

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Nonprofit backed by Jed McCaleb tackles AI chip shortage with $500 million investment in semiconductor technology
Tue, 10/31/2023 - 10:55
Cover image via www.youtube.com
In a pioneering initiative aimed at tackling the existing scarcity of artificial intelligence processing units, a nonprofit organization spearheaded by crypto magnate Jed McCaleb has injected close to $500 million into cutting-edge semiconductor technology, reports Reuters.

This endeavor, named Voltage Park, has set out to provide leasing services for this formidable computational power to enterprises deeply engaged in AI endeavors.

Jed McCaleb, renowned for his significant contributions to the crypto industry, has accumulated substantial wealth through his ventures. He played a pivotal role in shaping the blockchain industry, being involved in the creation of Ripple and XRP, followed by Stellar and XLM.

Voltage Park functions as a subsidiary of McCaleb's nonprofit Navigation Fund. Any generated profits are channeled back into the fund, with the entrepreneur maintaining a hands-off approach, abstaining from direct involvement in the daily operations or strategic decision-making processes of either entity.

Currently, Voltage Park boasts possession of an impressive array of 24,000 state-of-the-art Nvidia chips, establishing itself as a dependable source for accessible AI computing solutions. 

Competition is real, intelligence is artificial

The operational blueprint revolves around the strategic deployment of these advanced chips in key U.S. regions. While some chips are already in operation, Voltage Park is working to ensure the entire batch is operational by February.

This swift response is prompted by the escalating demand, spurred by the AI boom last year.

This strategic move mirrors the global trend of increasing demand for high-performance AI processors. In this competitive landscape, Nvidia, a major player in the industry, faces competition from industry titans and innovative start-ups, all vying to fulfill the burgeoning requirements of the artificial intelligence sector.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

