Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Jokingly Eyes "XRPope" Title

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple CTO David Schwartz expressed interest in being dubbed "XRPope" following a jesting announcement by some community members
Mon, 10/30/2023 - 06:43
Ripple CTO Jokingly Eyes "XRPope" Title
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently entertained the idea of adopting the title "XRPope" in a post on the X social media platform. 

The post came in response to Daniel (@daniel_wwf) jokingly announcing the formation of the "Church of the XRPL" in collaboration with @MoonLamboio. 

The duo claims to be developing a scripture aimed at educating the public on what they deem "the one and only ultimate truth."

The suggestion elicited a series of humorous reactions. X users like @Barakotayo playfully questioned, "Who would do the first sermon?" while others like @grandorganics pondered the benefits, stating, "Also an excellent tax sheltering strategy. Plus you already have thousands of believers that you can accept donations from. Would this make you an XRPriest?"

Advertisement

XRPope?

Schwartz plays a pivotal role in the development and evolution of XRP. Known for his technical expertise, he has become a figurehead for many within the community. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Course to Erase Another Zero

Schwartz, along with Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, conceptualized and built the XRP Ledger. Additionally, Schwartz's continuous engagement with the community, his leadership role at Ripple, and his efforts to clarify, promote, and evolve the Ledger have further solidified his reputation as its key architect.

A cult-like following 

As reported by U.Today, Fox Business anchor Charles Gasparino and some other prominent personalities have labeled the XRP community as a "cult." 

The portrayal of the XRP army as "cult-like" primarily stems from their intense loyalty and fervor in support of XRP.

The XRP army, being one such group, has become particularly known for their aggressive defense of XRP and the Ripple company.

Their dedication often translates to a dismissal of criticisms, regardless of the nature or validity of those criticisms. 

Another reason is the perceived centralized nature of XRP, which differentiates it from many other cryptocurrencies. When the XRP army fervently defends or promotes XRP in spite of these criticisms, it can appear to outsiders as though they are following a centralized entity with blind faith.

With that being said, other communities are also frequently engaging in cult-like activities. 

#Ripple News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Course to Erase Another Zero
2023/10/30 07:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Course to Erase Another Zero
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Back in Shambles, but It Is Surprisingly Bullish
2023/10/30 07:15
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Back in Shambles, but It Is Surprisingly Bullish
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Might Surge to $38,000, Top Trader Says
2023/10/30 07:15
Bitcoin Might Surge to $38,000, Top Trader Says
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD