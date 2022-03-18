X Rush Launches Beta Version of Its App, Announces IGO Details

X Rush is one of the most eccentric and technically advanced shooting GameFi protocols in the Web3 segment. Now its instruments are ready for beta tests.
X Rush beta version to go live on March 23
According to the official announcement shared by the team of X Rush, a registration campaign is opened for the beta testing of its main applications. Starting from March 14, crypto enthusiasts can apply for the whitelisting.
A total of 50 candidates will be able to stress test the beta version of X Rush application on March 23. Every tester will enjoy special benefits once X Rush goes live on the mainnet.
The beta testing of its application is another crucial milestone in X Rush's progress toward mainstream adoption.
As covered by U.Today previously, in December 2021, X Rush Play-to-Earn protocol launched a website and organized the inaugural airdrop.
Initial game offering for X Rush is in the cards
To fuel the next phases of its development and promotion, the X Rush team announces the public X Racer NFT sale of its core native asset. It will be organized in the form of an "initial game offering," or IGO, which is a GameFi-specific procedure of initial exchange offering (IEO).
Previously, the protocol successfully completed a seed funding round. It yielded investments from a clutch of reputable investors led by KuCoin Ventures, the VC arm of Tier 1 crypto exchange KuCoin.
This funding round pushed X Rush valuation over $10,000,000.
X Rush is a casual shooting & racing simulator powered by cutting-edge Unity 3D engine and compatible with most EVM-supporting Web3 wallets like TPwallet.
X Rush created a sustainable tokenomic model; its economics is balanced and protected from volatility.
The protocol will support various types of NFT integrations. Non-fungible tokens will be used as the technical basis for in-game assets and labels. X Rush will be available for mobile users as both iOS and Android applications will be added to digital marketplaces.
In Q1, 2022, X Rush witnessed a rapid upsurge in the count of followers on Twitter, Telegram and other social media channels.