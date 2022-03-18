X Rush Launches Beta Version of Its App, Announces IGO Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

X Rush is one of the most eccentric and technically advanced shooting GameFi protocols in the Web3 segment. Now its instruments are ready for beta tests.

X Rush beta version to go live on March 23

According to the official announcement shared by the team of X Rush , a registration campaign is opened for the beta testing of its main applications. Starting from March 14, crypto enthusiasts can apply for the whitelisting.

A total of 50 candidates will be able to stress test the beta version of X Rush application on March 23. Every tester will enjoy special benefits once X Rush goes live on the mainnet.

The beta testing of its application is another crucial milestone in X Rush's progress toward mainstream adoption.

As covered by U.Today previously, in December 2021, X Rush Play-to-Earn protocol launched a website and organized the inaugural airdrop.

Initial game offering for X Rush is in the cards

To fuel the next phases of its development and promotion, the X Rush team announces the public X Racer NFT sale of its core native asset. It will be organized in the form of an "initial game offering," or IGO, which is a GameFi-specific procedure of initial exchange offering (IEO).

Previously, the protocol successfully completed a seed funding round. It yielded investments from a clutch of reputable investors led by KuCoin Ventures, the VC arm of Tier 1 crypto exchange KuCoin.

This funding round pushed X Rush valuation over $10,000,000.

X Rush is a casual shooting & racing simulator powered by cutting-edge Unity 3D engine and compatible with most EVM-supporting Web3 wallets like TPwallet.

X Rush created a sustainable tokenomic model; its economics is balanced and protected from volatility.

The protocol will support various types of NFT integrations. Non-fungible tokens will be used as the technical basis for in-game assets and labels. X Rush will be available for mobile users as both iOS and Android applications will be added to digital marketplaces.

In Q1, 2022, X Rush witnessed a rapid upsurge in the count of followers on Twitter, Telegram and other social media channels.