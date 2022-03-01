GameFi Protocol X Rush Concludes Seed Funding Led by KuCoin Ventures as CertiK Starts Auditing Its Contracts

Play-to-earn ecosystem X Rush has successfully completed its fundraising; now it is valued at $10 million

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

X Rush, an NFT-centric decentralized racing game, shares the details of its seed funding round.

X Rush GameFi racing simulator concludes seed funding, KuCoin Ventures led the round

X Rush , a new-gen racing games ecosystem based on smart contracts, has successfully completed its seed funding round.

⭐️ X Rush Gameplay First Look ⭐️



🤑 X Rush is a P2E mobile game that is easy to pick up and learn. Compete for high scores and earn $XOX tokens!



👀 Our testnet game and exclusive X Racer NFT drops will come soon!#XRush #P2E #GameFi #BSC pic.twitter.com/8cd7rvKLOl — X Rush (@XRushio) December 17, 2021

KuCoin Ventures, an incubator by world-leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has led this funding phase.

The exact net amount of funds raised has not been disclosed but, per the latest estimations, X Rush protocol is now valued at $10 million.

Mainly, the fresh funds will be utilized to fuel marketing expansion and advance the game’s inherent experience.

Smart contracts security is under CertiK’s review

After this funding round, the team of X Rush is going to cooperate with the KuCoin team and its various departments. KuCoin will support the protocol with consulting, marketing and development expertise.

Also, starting from February 2022, X Rush will have its smart contracts audited by CertiK, a top-tier blockchain security provider. Core CertiK contributors will pen-test the architecture of X Rush, as well as the security and anonymity of its transactions.

CertiK is the #1 security auditor of the Web3 segment: it has audited all major DeFi protocols and marketplaces for non-fungible tokens.

As covered by U.Today previously, X Rush develops an all-in-one racing ecosystem with NFTs and native token, XOX. With X Rush, all enthusiasts of decentralized e-sports will be able to monetize their skills.