GameFi Protocol X Rush Concludes Seed Funding Led by KuCoin Ventures as CertiK Starts Auditing Its Contracts

X Rush, an NFT-centric decentralized racing game, shares the details of its seed funding round.
⭐️ X Rush Gameplay First Look ⭐️— X Rush (@XRushio) December 17, 2021
🤑 X Rush is a P2E mobile game that is easy to pick up and learn. Compete for high scores and earn $XOX tokens!
👀 Our testnet game and exclusive X Racer NFT drops will come soon!#XRush #P2E #GameFi #BSC pic.twitter.com/8cd7rvKLOl
KuCoin Ventures, an incubator by world-leading centralized cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, has led this funding phase.
The exact net amount of funds raised has not been disclosed but, per the latest estimations, X Rush protocol is now valued at $10 million.
Mainly, the fresh funds will be utilized to fuel marketing expansion and advance the game’s inherent experience.
Smart contracts security is under CertiK’s review
After this funding round, the team of X Rush is going to cooperate with the KuCoin team and its various departments. KuCoin will support the protocol with consulting, marketing and development expertise.
Also, starting from February 2022, X Rush will have its smart contracts audited by CertiK, a top-tier blockchain security provider. Core CertiK contributors will pen-test the architecture of X Rush, as well as the security and anonymity of its transactions.
CertiK is the #1 security auditor of the Web3 segment: it has audited all major DeFi protocols and marketplaces for non-fungible tokens.
As covered by U.Today previously, X Rush develops an all-in-one racing ecosystem with NFTs and native token, XOX. With X Rush, all enthusiasts of decentralized e-sports will be able to monetize their skills.
In Q4, 2021, the team of X Rush released its inaugural NFT collection and deployed the first elements of its tokenomic design. To celebrate the crucial milestones accomplished, its team also organized a number of giveaways.