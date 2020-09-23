Original article based on tweet

Winklevoss-Featuring "The Accidental Billionaires" Hits Number 5 on Guardian's Top 10 List of Books About Social Media

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 14:21
Yuri Molchan
Ben Mezrich shared that his best-selling book about the Winklevoss twins, "The Accidental Billionaires," is now #5 on Guardian's Top 10 book list about social media
Winklevoss-Featuring "The Accidental Billionaires" Hits Number 5 on Guardian's Top 10 List of Books About Social Media
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Ben Mezrich, an American writer who published his book "The Accidental Billionaires" in 2009, has tweeted that the best-seller has been added to The Guardian's list of top ten books about social media.

BTC
Image via Twitter

"The Accidental Billionaires" still on a roll

The book came out eleven years ago but it still draws readers' interest, largely thanks to becoming the basis for the "Social Network" movie released in 2010 and to the impact Facebook currently has on the world and global culture.

The book's narrative was about the creation of Facebook and the legal battle Mark Zuckerberg had with Winklevoss twins Cameron and Tyler over the platform's authorship.

The "crypto twins" received a $65 mln settlement from Zuckerberg and decided to put the money into Bitcoin, which later turned them into Bitcoin billionairesthat's the title of the next book by Mezrich, which is about to be released in fifteen countries, including China, Japan and Europe.

Related "Bitcoin Billionaires" Author Says Facebook Is "Fundamentally More Disruptive" for Now
Related
"Bitcoin Billionaires" Author Says Facebook Is "Fundamentally More Disruptive" for Now

On the Guardian's Top 10 book list

Ben Mezrich took to Twitter to share the Guardian's book list and share that his brainchild is in position #5.

When writing the book, Mezrich interviewed many people who, one way or another, witnessed the creation of the biggest and most influential social media platform, Facebook, or was linked to its creation.

However, Mark Zuckerberg declined Mezrich's request for an interview.

Previously, when Mezrich was asked on Twitter if he considered Bitcoin or Facebook to be more disruptive today, he named Facebook.

He added, though, that Bitcoin has great potential to change the world in the near future.

#Bitcoin News #Winklevoss #Mark Zuckerberg
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 hours ago

IOTA's Holger Köther Explains How Blockchain Can Help Car Makers Survive and Beat Rivals
Yuri Molchan
Open Interest in Bitcoin Options Hits New High Ahead of $1,000,000,000 Expiry Open Interest in Bitcoin Options Hits New High Ahead of $1,000,000,000 Expiry
Latest Cryptocurrency News
1 hour ago

Open Interest in Bitcoin Options Hits New High Ahead of $1,000,000,000 Expiry
Alex Dovbnya
$123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested $123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

$123 Mln Fraud Scheme Against Investors Gets Cyber Anti-Fraud Firm CEO Arrested
Yuri Molchan