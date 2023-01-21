What Does Chainlink's (LINK) On-Chain Data Suggest About Altcoin's Price?

Despite positive data, LINK may not be one of best performers on crypto market in short term
What Does Chainlink's (LINK) On-Chain Data Suggest About Altcoin's Price?
Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle that is garnering significant attention from large investors in the blockchain finance space. Its value proposition is a contributing factor to this interest. However, it remains to be seen whether or not the actions of these "whales" alone will drive the price of LINK.

The growth in market capitalization of the altcoin can be attributed to the vital role that oracles play on the cryptocurrency market. Oracles, such as Chainlink, facilitate the integration of external data into smart contracts, enabling access to real-world information including asset prices, exchange rates and other relevant data.

Chainlink utilizes a decentralized network of oracle providers to ensure that the data is accurate and reliable. The platform also incorporates security measures to protect against fraud and manipulation. Although initially launched on the Ethereum network, Chainlink is designed to be compatible with any blockchain. As a result, it has been implemented on other high-performing networks such as BNB Chain, Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC).

Whales eyeing LINK

Among the benefits of LINK, it is possible to highlight the following:

  • Only token accepted for payment of Chainlink's decentralized oracles; 
  • It is used for remuneration of node operators; 
  • LINK is used as a guarantee by data providers so that the information passed is secure; 
  • It has passive income with staking.

Given the various advantages offered by Chainlink, it is not surprising that demand for the altcoin is on the rise. According to recent analysis by Santiment, there has been a notable increase in accumulation of the altcoin by whales.

On Jan. 18, an analytics firm published a report indicating that over 460 addresses hold a minimum of 100,000 LINK. This data suggests that despite a decline in value in 2022, a considerable number of major investors remain interested in the token and have confidence in Chainlink's potential.

But that is not all

Unfortunately for LINK holders, the buildup is not being accompanied by Chainlink usage. That is because daily active addresses have experienced a 56% drop in the past few days. While this may signal that investors want to accumulate LINK in the medium to long term, it may also be a negative sign.

Since LINK is used for payment of Chainlink's decentralized oracles, if it does not have an on-chain activity, it may be an example of low demand for the services of the decentralized finance network.

It is important to note that fluctuations in demand and prices of assets are a normal occurrence in the market. Additionally, Chainlink continues to make strategic partnerships, actively engage on social media and work toward improving its platform.

It is likely that, in the short term, the movement of Chainlink (LINK) will align with general market trends for cryptocurrencies. However, it is important to note that despite the recent increase in value and accumulation by large investors, the token may still be undervalued. As such, individuals holding the token should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

