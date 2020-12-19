ENG
Whales Shift Whopping $515 Million In Bitcoin in Past Ten Hours

News
Sat, 12/19/2020 - 09:36
article image
Yuri Molchan
$515,160,546 worth of Bitcoin has been wired by anonymous crypto whales over the past ten hours with Xapo wallet involved
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Popular tracking service Whale Alert has spotted an eye-popping amount of Bitcoin transferred over the past ten hours – 22,529 BTC.

$515,160,546 in Bitcoin shifted just like that

Whale Alert has reported two massive transactions with less than an hour between each other. These transfers carried a cumulative of 22,529 Bitcoin or $515.1 million in fiat USD.

The first transaction was made by an anonymous crypto whale and sent to the 3Nv6sFYgfR3H9Q89xwBmnoNpqyR9GfB25K wallet.

The next transaction carried this money further from that address – to the Xapo cryptocurrency custodial company, according to the crypto tracker.

BTC
Image via Twitter

Bitcoin exchange outflow hits 16-month high

For the past two days, the flagship cryptocurrency has been trading in the range around the $23,000 level, going slightly lower or above it, with the highest peak reached so far being $23,586, as per CoinMarketCap.

Glassnode analytics provider has reported that the amount of Bitcoin withdrawn from crypto exchanges has spiked to reach a new high over the past sixteen months (1-day MA).

Now, the amount of Bitcoin exchange outflow totals $80,653,491.03.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $23,006, according to the chart from CoinMarketCap.

BTC
Image via CoinMarketCap
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

