Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Fires Shots at Crypto Villains

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin calls out Kyle Davies from Three Arrows Capital in unexpected manner
    Fri, 29/03/2024 - 8:20
    Vitalik Buterin Fires Shots at Crypto Villains
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has ignited a firestorm in the crypto world with his recent social media post, taking aim at what he calls "crypto villains." In an unexpected move, Buterin singled out figures like Mark Karpeles and Kyle Davies, labeling them as emblematic of a darker side of the industry.

    Advertisement

    In his post, Buterin mentions Mark Karpeles and Kyle Davies, two famous "crypto villains." The former is known for having purchased the infamous Mt. Gox exchange in 2011, in 2014 it went bankrupt, and in 2015 Karpeles was arrested by the Japanese police. As a result, he was under investigation for the next four years.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Post

    Davies co-founded the crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which collapsed in 2022 after failing to meet its multi-billion dollar obligations. The fund's bankruptcy set off a chain reaction that is believed to have gotten to FTX, which eventually collapsed later that year.

    Interestingly, Buterin believes that while Karpeles deserves a chance at forgiveness due to his current activities, Davies does not. The screenshots attached to the post by the Ethereum founder make it clear what he dislikes — it is the fact that Davies, after losing billions and ruining a lot of people's lives, continues to post his meme cryptocurrency deals and generally engage in cheap attention-grabbing activities.

    Related
    Here's How Many Years SBF Will Spend Behind Bars

    This comes hot on the heels of the imprisonment of another notable figure in the crypto sphere, Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange, who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. FTX, once a titan in the crypto exchange arena, faced insolvency following revelations of financial instability and subsequent investor withdrawals.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Tron Accounts for Nearly Half of Illicit Transactions: Report
    2024/03/29 08:16
    Tron Accounts for Nearly Half of Illicit Transactions: Report
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image XRP Among Losers, Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Who's Meme Coin Leader, Solana (SOL) Paints Symmetrical Triangle
    2024/03/29 08:16
    XRP Among Losers, Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Who's Meme Coin Leader, Solana (SOL) Paints Symmetrical Triangle
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ethereum ETF Application Submitted by Bitwise
    2024/03/29 08:16
    Ethereum ETF Application Submitted by Bitwise
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Donk.Meme A Solana Meme Coin Project Sells 30% Of It’s Presale Allocation, Is This The Next Pepe?
    Atlas Navi's Drive2Earn 2.0 Offers Big Discounts on Petrol Prices
    Rockstar Co-Founder and All-star Line Up Join Advisory Board to Take Metacade into Post Beta Orbit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Fires Shots at Crypto Villains
    Tron Accounts for Nearly Half of Illicit Transactions: Report
    XRP Among Losers, Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Who's Meme Coin Leader, Solana (SOL) Paints Symmetrical Triangle
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD