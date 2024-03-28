Advertisement
AD

    Here's How Many Years SBF Will Spend Behind Bars

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    SBF is going to spend decades in prison after defrauding FTX customers
    Thu, 28/03/2024 - 15:49
    Here's How Many Years SBF Will Spend Behind Bars
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in defrauding customers and investors.

    Advertisement

    In his statement, the disgraced crypto king expressed remorse for his actions and acknowledged the pain inflicted upon FTX's customers.

    The prosecution had sought a harsher sentence of 40-50 years due to the magnitude of the financial losses incurred by FTX customers

    Bankman-Fried's defense team, however, pushed for a shorter sentence, citing his status as a non-violent first-time offender. However, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan handed down the 25-year prison term, arguing that there is not a trivial risk that Bankman-Fried would "be in position to do something very bad in the future."   

    Related
    Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Suddenly up 12%, Here Is Key Reason

    The sentencing also included an order for Bankman-Fried to forfeit more than $11 billion in assets.

    As reported by U.Today, the former FTX boss was convicted of fraud and money laundering last year. He was facing more than 100 years in prison. 

    It is worth noting that Bankman-Fried was worth a whopping $26 billion at its peak, which made him one of the wealthiest people on the planet. However, his fortune evaporated in virtually no time after it was revealed that FTX was operating as an elaborate scam that was stealing billions of dollars from customers. Right on the cusp of his sentencing, Bankman-Fried insisted that the exchange had a sufficient amount of assets to repay "all customers."      

    The conviction will be appealed following the sentencing, according to Bankman-Fried's lawyer.  

    #Cryptocurrency Crime #Sam Bankman-Fried #FTX
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected SHIB Post, Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Replies; Ripple CTO Says It's 'Nearly Impossible' to Avoid Selling XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/03/28 15:59
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected SHIB Post, Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Replies; Ripple CTO Says It's 'Nearly Impossible' to Avoid Selling XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Suddenly up 12%, Here Is Key Reason
    2024/03/28 15:51
    Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Suddenly up 12%, Here Is Key Reason
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28
    2024/03/28 15:51
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 28
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Atlas Navi's Drive2Earn 2.0 Offers Big Discounts on Petrol Prices
    Rockstar Co-Founder and All-star Line Up Join Advisory Board to Take Metacade into Post Beta Orbit
    Sui Spikes in Weekly DEX Volume, Joins Top 10 of All Blockchains
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected SHIB Post, Shiba Inu Lead Kusama Replies; Ripple CTO Says It's 'Nearly Impossible' to Avoid Selling XRP: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Solana Dog Coin Bonk (BONK) Suddenly up 12%, Here Is Key Reason
    Here's How Many Years SBF Will Spend Behind Bars
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD