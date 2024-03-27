Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Post

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Vitalik Buterin shares his view on Shiba Inu situation
    Wed, 27/03/2024 - 8:30
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The crypto world got a surprise from a big name in the business, Vitalik Buterin. The co-founder of Ethereum  talked about Shiba Inu, a token that lots of traders marked as a quick way to make money and not really serious.

    Buterin said he donated a bunch of SHIB to charity, thinking the price would fall down a lot, and he did not think it would be worth much after a few weeks of trading on the market. But, SHIB did way better than he thought it would.

    SHIBUSDT
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This indirect endorsement from Buterin stands out, as it sheds a favorable light on SHIB's market presence, especially considering its unexpected performance.

    Looking at the SHIB/USDT daily price chart, a strong uptrend can be spotted. After a phase where the price remained relatively stable, SHIB has exhibited a significant increase in buyer interest. The chart indicates an upward trajectory, with the price moving past the moving averages — a sign often used by traders to gauge market momentum.

    Currently, SHIB is trading close to a resistance level, a price ceiling where past attempts to push higher have been met with selling pressure. To maintain its momentum, SHIB needs to break through this barrier, which could lead to increased investor confidence and potentially further gains.

    Conversely, there is an established support level, where past buying has been strong enough to prevent price drops, providing a potential platform for future growth if the current buying interest is sustained.

    Combining Buterin's unexpected remarks with SHIB's positive price movements on the chart, the situation points to potentially underestimated strength in SHIB. While Buterin did not share any advice or give any bullish forecast for the meme coin, it might still benefit heavily from a single shout-out from one of the biggest influencers in the cryptocurrency industry.

