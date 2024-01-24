Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently addressed concerns over Mt. Gox's impact on Bitcoin market
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 15:27
Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Blockstream CEO Adam Back recently addressed concerns over potential market impacts related to Mt. Gox's repayment plans.

Back's comments come amid a backdrop of increasing speculation about long-awaited disbursements to the creditors of the now-defunct exchange.

Clarifying market misconceptions

Back, known for his staunch support of Bitcoin and his role in the cryptocurrency's early development, took to X to dispel fears, commonly referred to as "FUD" (fear, uncertainty and doubt), surrounding Mt. Gox's repayment strategy. 

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?

In his post, Back questioned the logic of selling Bitcoin at current market prices, considering the positive outlook fueled by upcoming Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and the anticipated Bitcoin halving event. 

He pointed out the irrationality of selling Bitcoin at $40,000 when waiting another year could potentially yield prices around $400,000, citing the benefits of "HODLing," a community term for holding onto crypto assets long-term. 

Back also stressed that Mt. Gox is paying out in Bitcoin rather than the greenback, contrasting this approach with the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings of FTX Official (which sold assets for legal expenses).

Are Mt. Gox repayments finally coming? 

There is a glimmer of hope for those affected by the 2014 hack. Recent reports indicate that Mt. Gox's custodians are in the process of confirming Bitcoin addresses with creditors, a crucial step toward making repayments.

This is a positive sign for long-waiting victims, but it is contributing to the current volatility on the Bitcoin market.

A message sent to former Mt. Gox users indicated that the rehabilitation trustee had disclosed their details to the cryptocurrency exchange or its custodian. This would allow them to receive repayments in Bitcoin (BTC) or Bitcoin Cash (BCH), with the exchange acting as their agent.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
2024/01/24 15:25
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
2024/01/24 15:25
Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?
2024/01/24 15:25
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Jumps 5% to Lead Meme Coin Resurgence, Will It Add One Zero?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Borderless Capital Leads $1.5M Seed Round For Synonym Finance to Deliver Robust, Flexible Cross-Chain DeFi Lending
New Non-Custodial Telegram Trading Bot Bitbot Raises $300k In First 72 Hours Of Presale
4th Annual MENA Conversational AI Summit 2024: Leveraging the power of Conversational AI for improved customer experience.
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin Evangelist Adam Back Shuts Down Mt. Gox 'FUD'
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF 'Huge Success' by All Metrics, High-Ranking Rep Says
Shiba Inu Bulls Near Key Milestone as 240 Trillion SHIB Resistance Looms
Show all