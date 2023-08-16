Trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally out of Voyager Right Before Shibarium, But Unexpected Happened

In a surprising turn of events, the SHIB community witnessed the long-anticipated departure of trillions of Shiba Inu tokens from the clutches of the now-defunct crypto broker Voyager. As the impending launch of Shibarium loomed on the horizon, a sudden surge of SHIB tokens flowed out of Voyager's once-bloated wallet, signaling the end of a saga that spanned over nine months.

The emptied wallet, once burdened with the weight of tens of millions of dollars' worth of Shiba Inu tokens, finally released its grip on the cryptocurrency. However, the anticipated resolution did not unfold quite as expected. Instead of conventional SHIB tokens, the Voyager wallet was replenished with an astonishing 3.13 trillion SHIB forks within the Pulsechain network.

Pulsechain, Heart and Ethereum

Pulsechain, a brainchild of HEX founder Richard Heart, employs a unique consensus mechanism, known as proof of staked authority (PoSA). Launched with the forking of the Ethereum network, this project enabled a global airdrop of Pulsechain-based tokens to all ERC token holders earlier this year.

Long story short, regulatory authorities had their sights set on Heart and his ventures. The U.S. SEC took an active interest in Heart's activities, leading to a series of charges pertaining to trading in unregistered securities and potential misuse of user funds.

Currently, the trillions of Pulsechain-based SHIB tokens within Voyager's repository are valued at an astounding $315,000. Despite the divergence from genuine Shiba Inu tokens, this influx of assets did not allow the saga to continue ultimately and has definitely left a residue.