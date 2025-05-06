XRP Lost Key Support, Surprising Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bounce, Solana (SOL) to $180 Now Possible

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is now trading at $2.18 after officially breaking below a significant technical level and losing support at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average. This move signals a major change in momentum and creates the possibility of a retest of the 200 EMA, which is currently the bulls' primary line of defense and is located in the $1.99-$2.00 range. The short-term price action of XRP has become bearish following several unsuccessful attempts to break above the descending resistance trendline.

Weakening buying interest and increased susceptibility to additional downside pressure are indicated by the decline below the 50 EMA, which is usually considered a dynamic support zone. The most likely outcome is a slow decline toward the 200 EMA, if XRP is unable to swiftly recover the 50 EMA. If it breaks, the next downside target is around $1.74, where earlier local lows offered strong support in early April.

However, a clean bounce from that level could act as a pivot for a larger recovery. A sharp increase above $2.18 followed by consolidation could, on the other hand, refute the bearish thesis and rekindle expectations for a move toward $2.40 and eventually $2.60, the upper range of the descending channel in which XRP has been trapped since January.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently circling the neutral 50 level, which suggests indecision, as opposed to oversold or overbought circumstances. When decisive momentum is required to regain lost ground, bulls' are not helped by the muted volume. The bias will be bearish until XRP recovers the 50 EMA and volume increases.

Shiba Inu getting weaker

Shiba Inu, in spite of a weaker overall market and declining interest, has demonstrated resilience by recovering from a crucial technical support level close to $0.00001273, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Not all of this bounce is technical noise. It symbolizes SHIB's reluctance to collapse despite the fact that volume is still quite low and investor confidence is unclear.

SHIB is currently trading just above the 50 EMA mark at about $0.00001295. This line has historically helped initiate small reversals, and it appears that this time is no exception. SHIB has the flexibility to move in either direction because the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in a balanced zone, not oversold nor overbought, at about 49. The bounce does not, however, imply that we are safe.

Since early January, the downward trendline has been a crucial level to keep an eye on. That trendline, which is currently located close to the $0.00001350-$0.00001400 range, has served as a dependable barrier for months. This is the battlefield where SHIB needs to demonstrate its mettle if it hopes to make a significant upward push. A move toward the $0.00001623 resistance, the 200 EMA and a key psychological level may be possible if the trendline is successfully broken above.

However, if market sentiment does not quickly turn bullish, failure to break through this descending resistance could lead to another pullback toward the support zone. Now, everyone's watching to see if SHIB can sustain this bounce and test the upper limit of the descending channel. Bulls are still in danger, but they have some breathing room until then. Things could quickly fall apart once more if support is not provided.

Solana's path

As the technical setup suggests, with a possible rally toward the $180 mark, Solana is setting itself up for another leg up. The daily chart's developing structure may be a classic bullish flag, suggesting a continuation of the robust uptrend observed in April even in the face of recent consolidation and a discernible drop in trading volume. SOL is currently trading at about $144, just below the 200-day EMA and the key resistance at $151.

A retest of the February highs around $180 would be possible if this level were broken. However, volume must increase sharply to confirm the breakout and avoid a bull trap. Price action alone won't suffice. When a price rally is followed by a gradual pullback or sideways movement, the descending volume during this flag formation is typical of bullish consolidation patterns. This stage frequently acts as a cooling off phase prior to a significant impulse move.

The setup could fail, though, especially with the RSI moving lower and momentum indicators displaying waning strength if buyers do not intervene quickly. Additionally, a support zone has developed around the $133-$135 mark, which is also the location of the rising trendline that was drawn from the bottom in early April. The next line of defense would be to return attention to the 50 EMA around $131 if SOL dropped below this region, invalidating the flag.

As of right now, cautious optimism is supported by the larger market context. Among layer 1s, Solana has been one of the better performers, and the ecosystem keeps drawing interest because of its cheap fees and high throughput. If sentiment in the cryptocurrency markets improves, Solana might gain disproportionately and take the lead.