Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts

In an unexpected move, Bitget, a prominent player in the crypto exchange arena, has unveiled its latest move, the listing of Bad Idea AI (BAD), the much-anticipated Shibarium token. This announcement has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Shiba Inu community, as BAD gains entry into Bitget's esteemed Innovation Zone, Meme Zone and AI Zone.

The listing is set to go live within the next 24 hours, with eager traders gearing up for action. Marking Aug. 15 on the calendar, users can trade the BAD/USDT trading pair.

🆕 Spot New Listing#Bitget will list $BAD/USDT on Aug 15, 11 AM UTC with 130 trillion $BAD prize pool for you to grab! @badideaai



✅ Deposit is now open!



Listing Info: https://t.co/inpJekHD6C



Campaign Info: https://t.co/ZRBEnxmOXE pic.twitter.com/YTSOBzrhhY — Bitget (@bitgetglobal) August 14, 2023

An added incentive for crypto enthusiasts comes in the form of a generous giveaway: a staggering 130 billion BAD tokens are up for grabs. To participate, users are advised to make deposit tokens, thereby securing a rebate from the prize pool. Additionally, users can avail themselves of this opportunity by subscribing to featured BAD Earn products, which boast an annual percentage rate of up to 160%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bad Idea AI (BAD) and Shibarium

Earlier this year, the Bad Idea AI project forged a significant partnership with Shibarium, marking a momentous collaboration within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead of the SHIB community, solidified BAD's role as a long-term ally within the protocol.

The reverberations of this partnership extend beyond BAD's listing, as the impending Shibarium launch bolsters the positive sentiment surrounding the token. Investors, aligning with the narrative, are keeping a watchful eye on BAD's promising trajectory.

Shytoshi Kusama, expressing his endorsement of Bitget's move, commended the exchange for its steadfast support of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Bad Idea AI.