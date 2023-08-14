Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts

Mon, 08/14/2023 - 16:50
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu affiliate token BAD secures first major listing amid Shibarium's imminent release
Most Hyped Shibarium Token BAD Lands First Major Listing, Shiba Inu Lead Reacts
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an unexpected move, Bitget, a prominent player in the crypto exchange arena, has unveiled its latest move, the listing of Bad Idea AI (BAD), the much-anticipated Shibarium token. This announcement has sent ripples of excitement throughout the Shiba Inu community, as BAD gains entry into Bitget's esteemed Innovation Zone, Meme Zone and AI Zone.

Related
Shiba Inu About to Ignite 'Serious SHIB Excitement' This Week: Details

The listing is set to go live within the next 24 hours, with eager traders gearing up for action. Marking Aug. 15 on the calendar, users can trade the BAD/USDT trading pair.

An added incentive for crypto enthusiasts comes in the form of a generous giveaway: a staggering 130 billion BAD tokens are up for grabs. To participate, users are advised to make deposit tokens, thereby securing a rebate from the prize pool. Additionally, users can avail themselves of this opportunity by subscribing to featured BAD Earn products, which boast an annual percentage rate of up to 160%.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bad Idea AI (BAD) and Shibarium

Earlier this year, the Bad Idea AI project forged a significant partnership with Shibarium, marking a momentous collaboration within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, Shytoshi Kusama, the lead of the SHIB community, solidified BAD's role as a long-term ally within the protocol.

The reverberations of this partnership extend beyond BAD's listing, as the impending Shibarium launch bolsters the positive sentiment surrounding the token. Investors, aligning with the narrative, are keeping a watchful eye on BAD's promising trajectory.

Related
Shibarium Sentiment Fuels 27% BAD Rally, Here's Next Target

Shytoshi Kusama, expressing his endorsement of Bitget's move, commended the exchange for its steadfast support of the Shiba Inu ecosystem and Bad Idea AI.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Bad Idea AI
article image
About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL Price Analysis for August 14
08/14/2023 - 16:22
BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, ADA, and SOL Price Analysis for August 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Golden Moment With Unprecedented Weekly Win
08/14/2023 - 16:10
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Nears Golden Moment With Unprecedented Weekly Win
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bernstein: Bitcoin ETF Odds Rise
08/14/2023 - 15:55
Bernstein: Bitcoin ETF Odds Rise
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya