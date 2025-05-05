Advertisement
Advertisement

    Millions of SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Soars 468968.55%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 21:53
    SHIB has witnessed a rebound in crucial metrics as burn rate soars higher
    Advertisement
    Millions of SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Soars 468968.55%
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) team has destroyed millions of SHIB tokens over the last 24 hours according to data from its blockchain tracker, Shibburn.

    With about 584 million SHIB left in circulation, the move marks the team's continued commitment to its token burn strategy, aimed at regulating SHIB’s market value. 

    18,851,865 SHIB gone

    According to the data, a total of 18,851,865 tokens were burned over the last 24 hours, seeing the SHIB burn rate skyrocket massively by 468968.55%.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Reveals Its XRP Holdings in Latest Report
    Major Crypto Bill Finally Here: Key Details
    Ripple Can Buy Many Crypto Companies, Bitwise President Says
    Ripple Donates $25 Million RLUSD to Support US Schools and Teachers

    This massive 6-digit surge in SHIB’s burn rate marks a notable rebound in this crucial metric as the ecosystem has seen the SHIB burn rate fall to significant lows in previous days. The impressive surge indicates increasing momentum among SHIB holders and burn initiatives.

    Advertisement

    According to the data provided, the large Shib burns over the last day only happened in four transactions. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 14:58
    35,270,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Sell Wall Emerges, Will SHIB Break Out?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While the burn rate was barely high during the early hours of the day, a major transaction that involved up to 16,537,925 SHIB sent to dead wallet at once, saw SHIB’s burn rate skyrocket massively from the 4 digits it was to a six-digits surge in less than an hour.

    The increased burn rate suggests a sudden spike in investors interest, leading to an increase in the demand for the token. Hence, the team took the decision to fuel scarcity by destroying more tokens, signaling a potential surge in its market value.

    While there might be more reasons behind this decisive action, the surge in SHIB’s token burn also indicates increased community engagement and growing ecosystem.

    SHIB price stable despite volatile market pressure

    The price of SHIB has responded to this massive burn as it has remained resilient around the 0.000012 mark despite the high volatility witnessed in the broad crypto market today.

    Data provided by CoinMarketCap shows that Shiba Inu has merely dipped by just 0.26% in the last 24 hours, sitting stable at $0.00001272 as of press time.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    Nonetheless, the token has surged notably by 14.42% in trading volume, suggesting active community engagement and increased trading activities among investors.

    #Shibu Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 21:13
    Riot Platforms Shifts $38 Million in BTC: What's Happening?
    News
    ByPaul Adedoyin
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 19:52
    Ripple Reveals Its XRP Holdings in Latest Report
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pepeto to Launch on Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up and Platform Milestones
    1001 Crypto Nights Sets New Standard for Web3 Festivals at TOKEN2049
    BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement with $BC Token
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Millions of SHIB Destroyed as Burn Rate Soars 468968.55%
    Riot Platforms Shifts $38 Million in BTC: What's Happening?
    Ripple Reveals Its XRP Holdings in Latest Report
    Show all