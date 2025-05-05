Advertisement
Advertisement

    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 11:39
    Strategy has upped the ante with another massive Bitcoin purchase
    Advertisement
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Business intelligence firm Strategy has acquired an additional 1,895 Bitcoins for roughly $180 million, according to a Monday announcement. 

    Advertisement

    In a now-familiar pattern, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at the purchase on Sunday with a social media post.   

    According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is currently changing hands slightly above the $94,000 level after dipping below 1.5% over the past 24 hours. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders
    Breaking: Binance's CZ Proposes Crucial New BNB and BTC Use Case
    Record $19,000,000,000 Inflows Explode Crypto Market: Report

    Meanwhile, Strategy shares are down 3% in pre-market trading after adding more than 3% on Thursday. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder announced a $1.4 billion purchase on Monday. The firm spends its entire $21 billion at-the-money (ATM) offering within mere months. 

    Last week, Strategy moved to double the amount of capital that it intends to raise for buying Bitcoin to an eye-popping $84 billion. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 21:08
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan
    ByPaul Adedoyin

    The company registered another $21 billion equity offering program after exhausting the previous one. The company has also doubled its debt purchase program to a whopping $42 billion, with $14.6 billion still being available. 

    The biggest threat to Strategy 

    Last month, Matthew Siegel, head of digital research at VanEck, stated that a collapsing premium poses the biggest threat to Strategy and its copycats. 

    "As long as the shares are trading at a premium…then they should be able to issue equity and buy Bitcoin in a way that creates this Bitcoin yield," he said. 

    However, if the shares of such companies start trading at a discount, this will break the Bitcoin yield engine since financing new BTC purchases would be value-destructive for shareholders. 

    #Bitcoin News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 11:33
    Ethereum Holders Not Selling, Cost Basis Nosedives
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 11:29
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Breaking: Strategy Announces Stunning Bitcoin Purchase
    Ethereum Holders Not Selling, Cost Basis Nosedives
    Key Date Arrives for Litecoin (LTC) Holders
    Show all