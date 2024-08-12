    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Reveals His Crypto Strategy

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Peter Brandt explained how he uses this popular trading tool to determine trend
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 10:45
    Trading Legend Peter Brandt Reveals His Crypto Strategy
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Following a recent disclosure of his methodology for identifying trends, renowned financial market trader Peter Brandt aroused traders' curiosity. Brandt, who is well known for his uncomplicated and methodical approach to trading, disclosed that he determines the trends' direction using a basic 8/18 bar moving average (MA).

    Brandt uses a more intuitive approach, utilizing these MAs as a proxy for trends to determine the path of least resistance in any market, in contrast to many others, who rely on intricate indicators or methodical techniques. In order to demonstrate how he uses this method, Brandt included a chart of Bitcoin paired with USDT in his most recent analysis.

    The 8-bar and 18-bar moving averages on the chart gave investors a clear visual indication of the market's current direction, as it was trading within a descending channel. Bitcoin's price is currently below both moving averages, indicating that the market is still bearish.

    This suggests that the cryptocurrency is still trending lower. Instead of employing a robotic or unduly strict approach, Brandt uses the 8/18 bar MA. He suggests that consistency and familiarity with the tool are more important than continuously seeking optimization or switching indicators, and he instead emphasizes learning the personality of these moving averages.

    This way of thinking is consistent with his larger view that success comes from learning the tools you choose to use, not from any one technical indicator that is flawless or inherently better. In the short term, $58,000 and $52,000 are the key levels for Bitcoin to keep an eye on. Failure to hold above these levels could result in additional declines inside the descending channel, but a break above the 8-bar MA could indicate a possible trend reversal.

    #Peter Brandt
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

