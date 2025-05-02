Advertisement
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 7:55
    Ripple is yet to unlock a billion XRP tokens from escrow this month
    Ripple Locks 700 Million XRP Tokens in Escrow
    According to data provided by Whale Alert, Ripple locked 700 million XRP tokens in an escrow on May 1. 

    Prior to this, two separate transactions were reported, with the company sending 200 million XRPs and 300 million XRPs to unknown wallets. 

    Ripple routinely released a billion tokens from its escrow on a monthly basis. However, it also tends to re-lock most of the unreleased XRPs back into new escrows. 

    Legendary Trader Bollinger Sounds Alarm Over Crypto Scammers
    Critical Bitcoin (BTC) Move Incoming, XRP's Volatility Explosion Coming, Is Ethereum's (ETH) Recovery Real Right Now?
    BREAKING: Saylor's Strategy Reports $5.8B Bitcoin Gain in Q1, Announces $84B Plan

    The company usually keeps a portion of the released tokens in order to fund its operations and provide liquidity for the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple did not release 1 billion XRP on the first day of the month in March and April. This is also the case this month, with 700 million XRP going back into escrow without a traditional unlocking event. 

    Those escrows were created from surplus XRP tokens that are in Ripple accounts, meaning that these tokens are not part of the escrow.     

    Ripple's Q4 report showed that it still owned roughly 38 billion XRP tokens held in its escrow. On top of this, the company itself holds close to 4.5 billion XRPs. Overall, the company still controls nearly half of the token's total circulating supply. 

    The enterprise blockchain company will likely unlock a billion tokens from escrow on May 3, following the pattern that emerged earlier this year. 

    XRP price remains in limbo 

    As usual, Ripple's escrow-related moves cause little volatility. The token has remained flat over the past 24 hours. Notably, it is also up by a mere 0.6% over the past week, according to CoinGecko data. For comparison, Bitcoin is up 3% over the past week.     

