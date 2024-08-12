    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Higher Low' Spotted: Trend Reversal Possibilities

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu finally delivers sign of potential price reversal
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 8:28
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Higher Low' Spotted: Trend Reversal Possibilities
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    With a higher low pattern developing on the chart, Shiba Inu may be indicating the beginning of a trend reversal. This technical development raises the possibility of upward movement following the recent downtrend. It is crucial to remember that this is only a technical indicator and that the market may still see substantial changes in the near future.

    Advertisement

    The chart demonstrates that SHIB bounced and formed a higher low after finding support recently at the $0.000013 level. This action raises the possibility that buyers are entering the market now to accumulate as the selling pressure may be lessening. Given that the price is not reaching new lows, the higher low is a crucial sign that the trend may be turning around. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Shortly above the 50-day EMA, SHIB is currently trading at a critical level that, depending on the state of the market, could serve as support or resistance. SHIB may act as a springboard for additional gains if it can hold its position above this moving average. A break below this level, however, could indicate additional downside and invalidate the higher low pattern.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Saylor's Big Bitcoin Gamble Turns 4. Here's How MicroStrategy Stock Has Performed
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History

    Related
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Mon, 08/12/2024 - 00:30
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The crucial price level to keep an eye on is the $0.00001400 resistance, which coincides with the 200-day EMA  and might be a formidable obstacle for SHIB to get through. It would validate the trend reversal and possibly pave the way for larger gains if SHIB can break above this level. The $0.00001265 support level is still important in the event of a decline. If this level is broken, any bullish momentum may be neutralized by a retest of prior lows and the continuation of the downtrend.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 12, 2024 - 5:18
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Aug 12, 2024 - 0:30
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mario Mosböck Partners With CoinPoker to Build the Best Online Poker Site, Showcasing PoR on the Blockchain
    Bitcoin.com Launches V-Card Debit Card In Self-Custody Bitcoin and Crypto DeFi Wallet App
    Matthew Hayward Joins PrimeXBT as Senior Market Analyst to Lead Analysis and Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 'Higher Low' Spotted: Trend Reversal Possibilities
    Bitcoin (BTC): Extreme Fear Returns Following Most Recent Price Drop
    XRP Golden Cross Secured? Hidden Shiba Inu (SHIB) Signal, Bitcoin (BTC) Crucial $60,000 Resistance Reached
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD