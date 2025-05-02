Tron (TRX) Addresses' Profitability at 95%, But There's a Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tron (TRX), the 10th-ranked crypto asset by market capitalization, is seeing a lot of buyer action lately. Notably, a staggering amount of its addresses are in profit as the coin’s outlook remains under investor scrutiny.

Tron’s record-breaking address profitability sparks market buzz

Per IntoTheBlock data, 72.87 billion TRX, valued at $18.11 billion, are "In the Money." This represents 85.72% of the total addresses making a profit on the blockchain.

Significantly, no address is currently "Out of the Money," and no holder is at a loss as of press time. This signals the impressive gains that TRX has made for holders in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12.14 billion TRX, valued at approximately 3.02 billion, are "At the Money." This represents addresses that are neither making a profit nor suffering a loss and accounts for 14.28% of the total addresses.

Despite this bullish development in the ecosystem, TRX is still experiencing high volatility alongside the broader crypto market. The current profitability could plunge and throw some addresses Out of the Money.

As of press time, the Tron price was changing hands at $0.2485, representing a 1.81% increase in the last 24 hours.

However, trading volume dropped by a significant 16.19% to $407.74 million within the same period. For the current setup to continue, trading volume must stay high, and the price must sustain this momentum.

Justin Sun eyes new all-time high

Even though the trading volume suggests caution on the part of investors, the community remains bullish on TRX. Justin Sun’s bullish prediction about the asset could have fueled optimism.

Notably, the Tron founder had, in a rare moment, predicted that TRX would post an all-time high (ATH) in this quarter. He noted that before June ends, TRX will flip $0.4407, which it attained in the first week of December 2024.

Tron has shown potential on the broader crypto market. Last month, it flipped Cardano, soaring to ninth place in terms of market capitalization.