    Top Сrypto Media U.Today Kicks off on Binance Square

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Visitors to Binance Square, unique newsfeed for all crypto enthusiasts backed by leading crypto exchange Binance, сan now read U.Today content
    Thu, 25/04/2024 - 12:21
    Top Сrypto Media U.Today Kicks off on Binance Square
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Starting from April 2024, U.Today, a tier-1 media portal on cryptocurrencies and blockchain, has its content broadcast to Binance Square (formerly Binance Feed). This advances the visibility of the major crypto media outlet and increases global awareness of crypto and blockchain.

    Top crypto media U.Today goes live on Binance Square: Details

    U.Today, a veteran crypto media portal, has begun broadcasting its selected content on Binance Square, an educational newsfeed created by world-leading exchange Binance. U.Today will rebroadcast the most trending articles on Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin developments.

    U.Today content is now available at Binance Square
    Image via Binance Square

    As such, U.Today content will be available to Binance Square's readers, together with articles by top influencers, reputable crypto media sources, leading traders and seasoned analysts.

    Initially introduced in October 2022 as a content aggregation platform, Binance Square has since evolved into a feature-rich social platform with content creation and monetization instruments.

    Everyone can create posts on Binance Square, subscribe to their favorite authors and read suggested content via a smart feed. Also, trending posts and authors are highlighted by the platform automatically.

    Also, the most interesting and important pieces of content by U.Today are republished by Binance News account, with over one million subscribers. A few days after launch on Binance Square, U.Today's own account reached 3,000 followers.

    U.Today hits monthly audience ATH: 4.4 million visitors in March

    News and articles by U.Today are often highlighted in the "Trending" section thanks to high user engagement and red-hot topics selected by its editors and writers.

    As such, Binance Square becomes the latest social content platform to start broadcasting U.Today content. Previously, the portal was integrated by CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, Investing.com, TradingView and so on as a premium source of crypto reporting.

    U.Today hits 4.4 mln monthly users record
    Image by U.Today

    In March 2024, U.Today set a new all-time high in monthly audience number. In 30 days, its pages were visited by 4,400,000 users from various regions across the globe.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

