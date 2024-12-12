Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, But There's a Twist

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu eyes new price levels despite burn rate showing negative trend
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, But There's a Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto industry is experiencing fresh growth in price as the combined market cap jumped 5.06% to $3.62 trillion. Riding this positive momentum is Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme coin, which is up 7.05% in 24 hours to trade at $0.00002926, per CoinMarketCap data. Amid this positive growth outlook, there is a twist to watch in SHIB's growth trajectory.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu and burn rate misaligned

    As market data shows, there is a strong difference between SHIB trading metrics and the Shiba Inu burn rate. While CoinMarketCap data pegs the current trading volume at $1.46 billion at a 7.6% surge, Shibburn data flags a drop in burn rate.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 11:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    As of writing, only about three million SHIB tokens have been burnt in 24 hours, with a more than 78% rate drop. While SHIB suffered an intense drop over the week amid broad-based sell-offs, its metrics are just recovering, and a slow burn rate may derail actual price rebound.

    The Shiba Inu burn rate is an ecosystem metric that indirectly measures the community's optimism about the SHIB project. This metric helps the community retain positive sentiment that might have a ripple effect on the price of SHIB.

    Market turnaround from other ecosystem updates

    Shiba Inu is a dynamic project with many positive ecosystem updates. While SHIB whales triggered panic selling earlier in the week, their gradual return is helping to boost overall market demand.

    While there is growing expectations for new product launches, the community has stayed connected with Shytoshi Kusama. Notably, his messages on X has continue to sustain the ShibArmy’s hopes.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Breakout or Breakdown: What Might Be Next?
    Mon, 12/09/2024 - 15:31
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price on Verge of Breakout or Breakdown: What Might Be Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Shiba Inu has retained its ranking as the biggest meme coin after Dogecoin. Beyond the speculation associated with regular meme coins, SHIB has evolved over the past year with Shibarium, its layer-2 scaling solution. 

    With usable products and staking adoption, SHIB hopes to chart the next major milestone in the broader crypto ecosystem with a price surge.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 10:44
    Ripple's Stablecoin Stuns Major US Exchanges as XRP Community Awaits Launch
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 10:00
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    AirDAO's AMB Token Shows Double-Digit Monthly Gain Amid Ecosystem Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, But There's a Twist
    Ripple's Stablecoin Stuns Major US Exchanges as XRP Community Awaits Launch
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD