MicroStrategy Has 90% Chance of Being Added to Nasdaq 100

Polymarket bettors see a 90% chance of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy being added to the widely tracked Nasdaq 100 index.

California-based information technology company Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Massachusetts-based biotechnology company Moderna are on track to be removed from the index.

The popular stock market index was launched back in 1985. Investors get exposure to this index with the help of the Invesco QQQ exchange-traded fund.

As reported by U.Today , the tech-heavy index tends to have a high level of correlation with Bitcoin.

The list of companies included in the index includes such big names as Apple, Nvidia, Amazon, Tesa, Alphabet, T-Mobile, Adobe, Cisco, Intuit, and so on.

Apart from MicroStrategy, safety technology company Axon Enterprise and data analytics platform Palantir Technologies are also expected to be added to the Nasdaq 100 index.

The Nasdaq-100 index is up almost 32% on the year-to-basis, recently hitting a new record high of 21,784.

The MicroStrategy stock is up as much as 500% on the year-to-date basis. Recently, the company, which was relatively obscure just a few years ago, came close to surpassing Intel, with its market cap surging above $100 billion.