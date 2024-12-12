Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Popular blockchain tracking service Whale Alert spread the word about a staggering amount of XRP coins transferred over the past 20 hours. The largest two of these transactions were made by San Francisco-based crypto behemoth Ripple; it carried several hundred million XRP.

In total, 640 million XRP were moved within 12 hours.

Ripple transfers mammoth XRP chunk

The aforesaid data source revealed the details of three large transactions. The biggest of them was made by Ripple, which sent a whopping 380,000,000 XRP to an anonymous blockchain address. That amount of crypto was worth $915,171,133 at the time the transaction was initiated. The community watched this transaction with sincere interest and enthusiasm, pondering whether it might somehow be connected with the recent regulatory approval of the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.

Details shared by the XRP-focused Bithump explorer revealed that the 380 million XRP transferred by Ripple went to an anonymous wallet affiliated with Ripple.

In addition, 200,000,000 XRP were transferred from one unknown wallet to another — the equivalent of $485,376,345. Bithump said that this transaction was also made between Ripple-linked wallets. Therefore, in this period of time, crypto juggernaut Ripple transferred 580,000,000 XRP.

Anonymous whales move 60,000,000 XRP

The third and smallest transfer was 60,000,000 XRP, equal to $145,498,224. Tens of millions of coins were also transferred between anonymous wallets.

Overall, so far today, Whale Alert has witnessed a cumulative transfer of $1.5 billion worth of XRP.

Over the past two days, the fourth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, has demonstrated an impressive 25.74% increase, which was down to the above-mentioned RLUSD approval for listing on crypto trading venues. XRP surged from $1.92 and is changing hands at $2.24 at writing time.