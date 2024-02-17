Advertisement
AD

This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Wen (WEN), third-largest Solana (SOL) meme coin, registers amazing upsurge today following community and tokenomics announcement
Sat, 17/02/2024 - 15:28
This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

One of the first cat-themed meme cryptocurrencies in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem, Wen (WEN), introduced a number of technical and economic innovations for the Solana (SOL) community.

Advertisement

Solana (SOL) meme coin Wen (WEN) rocketing

In the last 24 hours, the price of Wen (WEN), a cat-themed Solana-based meme coin, jumped from $0.0000897 to $0.000115, adding over 30% to its market cap. After the brief upsurge, the price of the WEN/USDT pair on Orca DEX and BingX CEX slightly retraced.

Launched three weeks ago, Wen (WEN) is designed to immortalize the old crypto meme "Wen?" ("When?" in broken English). Crypto enthusiasts use this concept to highlight the anticipation of a product release, update, or price upsurge: "Wen moon?" "Wen mainnet?" and so on.

Backed by Wen Foundation, the WEN token uses a cat image as its logo. Prior to the rapid price upsurge, it announced that the Foundation locked 5 billion BONK tokens in the treasury to generate returns.

Related
New Solana Meme Coin Dogwifhat Price Skyrockets 50%: Next BONK?

BONK is the native token of Bonk Inu, the largest and most popular meme coin on Solana (SOL). In December 2023, Solana's meme coin mania started with BONK and WIF.

Despite being in its infancy, Wen (WEN) managed to become one of the seven most popular Solana (SOL) coins in terms of holder count.

Beyond meme ethos: Wen (WEN) pioneered new NFT standard on Solana (SOL)

Also, unlike other meme coins, according to its team's statements, Wen (WEN) introduced a number of tech novelties to Web3.

Wen (WEN) became the first cryptocurrency coin based on a fractional NFT. Also, its team pioneered the WNS 0.0 NFT standard.

A total of 70% of the aggregated token supply was distributed to 1 million wallets on the Solana (SOL) blockchain for free earlier this year.

#Solana News #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Memecoin
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano-Linked AI Coin AGIX Soars by 13%: Possible Reasons
2024/02/17 15:25
Cardano-Linked AI Coin AGIX Soars by 13%: Possible Reasons
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
2024/02/17 15:25
DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
2024/02/17 15:25
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The leading online trading expo is coming to Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

This Solana Meme Coin Jumps by 30%: Key Reasons
Cardano-Linked AI Coin AGIX Soars by 13%: Possible Reasons
DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
Show all