There's Silver Lining to Ethereum's 36 Percent Rout

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 10:59
Alex Dovbnya
Ethereum fees return to relatively normalcy after ETH plunged 36 percent in days
There’s Silver Lining to Ethereum’s 36 Percent Rout
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market cap retraced by over 20 percent on Sept. 5, which is its worst one-day rout since the “Black Thursday” crash.

ETH briefly touched $311, its lowest level since Aug. 2, before seeing some green the following day. 

The brutal plunge, however, significantly reduced gas fees to just 107 Gwei per a normal transaction.

While the Ethereum blockchain remains quite costly, its fees have now declined over five times from an all-time high of nearly 485 Gwei reached on Sept. 1.

DeFi tokens had a bad day

The flagship altcoin had been already bleeding since Sept. 2 due to a double-whammy of DeFi exhaustion and Bitcoin failed ascent to $12,000. 

The latest Ethereum crash coincided with the alleged exit scam of the anonymous founder of Uniswap rival SushiSwap.

Together with SUSHI, other native tokens of prominent DeFi projects came under pressure.

YFI, the token that governs the yearn.finance ecosystem, took a 33 percent hit, plunging to $18,187 on Sept. 5.

YFI
image by tradingview.com

Fixing Ethereum’s congestion

Waiting for a market crash to deal with exorbitant fees doesn’t seem like an optimal solution but the community is actively working on a more viable fix.

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin recently published the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 2929 that aims to reduce the network congestion by increasing the cost of gas for certain contracts by a factor of three.

Meanwhile, stablecoin issuer Tether recently started leveraging Ethereum’s layer-2 scaling solution while also announcing the implementation of ZK-Rollups.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

