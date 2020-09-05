Original article based on tweet

Ethereum Balance on Exchanges Hits 6-Month Low as ETH Trades Below $390

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 09:50
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode analytics supplier has reported that ETH balance on crypto exchanges has reach a half-year low as ETH has been trading under the $390 level
Ethereum Balance on Exchanges Hits 6-Month Low as ETH Trades Below $390
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

In its recent tweets, Glassnode has shared that the balance of second biggest currency Ethereum on crypto exchanges has slumped to a half-year low while ETH is changing hands below the $390 level.

ETH exchange balance plummets

A recent tweet from the Glassnode analytics provider shows a major low of ETH balances on crypto exchanges that has reached a 6-month negative peak.

The value of this metric amounts to 17,333,770.930 ETH. This could be indicative of users’ determination to hold on to their ETH despite the current price drop to $371 from above the $400 area.

ETH
Image via Twitter

Positive ETH on-chain fundamentals

Despite the aforementioned all-time low, Glassnode has also spread the word about positive ETH fundamentals.

According to a tweet, the amount of ETH wallets storing more than 0.01 coins has reached an all-time high of 9,592,748.

Along with that, daily perpetual volume (1d MA) on ETH futures has seen a half-year high on Bitfinex, now totalling $52,395,014.79 on this top-tier trading platform.

Related Crucial Ethereum Data Shows DeFi is Driving Explosive ETH Demand
Related
Crucial Ethereum Data Shows DeFi is Driving Explosive ETH Demand

ETH tanking below $400

On September 2, the second major currency ETH reached a peak of $486 and began declining along with the global stock market, where major indexes – Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones – plummeted heavily.

Dow lost 800 points after a brief decline by 1,000 points. The stocks of such heavyweights as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon also saw a substantial decrease – 8 percent, over 6 percent and 4.5 percent.

Many in the community seemd to reckon that ETH and other altcoins started falling due to being related to the stock market.

However, a popular analytics provider Santiment believes that ETH was going to decline regardless of that.

ETH
Image via Twitter

 

#Ethereum News#Cryptoсurrency exchange
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP

Original article based on tweet

Tether Moves 50 Mln USDT to EOS as Previous Swaps Get Absorbed Fast

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:57
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Tether has now swapped 50 mln USDT to the EOS.IO chain following a recent transfer of 25 mln USDT and EOS 26-percent surge
Tether Moves 50 Mln USDT to EOS as Previous Swaps Get Absorbed Fast
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Tether, the issuer of the most popular dollar-pegged stablecoin, has made a swap of another USDT portion, moving it to the EOS.IO blockchain.

This is not the first time, Tether has issued USDT on EOS.IO recently and it has been gradually increasing the amount – 50 mln USDT this time.

Another 50 mln USDT issued on EOS

In a recent tweet, Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino (who is also the CTO at Bitfinex) has told the community about another 50 mln USDT swapped to EOS.

EOS
Image via Twitter

Prior to that two other USDT portions were swapped to EOS – 10 mln on August 29 and 25 mln on September 04.

Later on, Ardoino commented that these swaps were quickly absorbed by the EOS ecosystem and that Tether was eager to swap more USDT if the stablecoins were actively used.

On September 4, after the news of the USDT transferred to EOS, the coin surged a whopping 26 percent.

Related Crypto Whales Shift $118,042,485 in Bitcoin as BTC Hangs Below $10,500
Related
Crypto Whales Shift $118,042,485 in Bitcoin as BTC Hangs Below $10,500

EOS is still behind Tron and Ethereum 

Still, EOS comes fourth on the list of the platforms where USDT is circulating.

At the time of writing, this is $40,251,000.50 coins, compared to 3-ranked Tron with its $4,252,709,126.40 USDT and 2-ranked Ethereum with $8,887,328,861.70 USDT in circulation.

EOS
Image via wallet.tether.to

No active use of USDT on OMG Network yet

On June 1, Tether tweeted that USDT would be soon also launched on OMG Network.

However, as per Paolo Ardoino, OMG community does not have many projects that could actively use OMG-USDT yet.

“It's now up to the $OMG community to get more projects using it. Bitfinex opened the path for everyone.”

#EOS News#Tether News#Bitfinex News#USDT#Paolo Ardoino
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
4 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Fiat Debasement Will Make Institutions Allocate to Bitcoin: Dan Tapiero

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP