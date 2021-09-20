Splinterlands NFT Card Game Daily Users Indicator Spikes 2.5x in 30 Days

After an unparalleled rally, the application is now ranked #1 by leading dApp trackers

Splinterlands, a "Play-to-Earn" GameFi environment, accomplished a new milestone: the level of 260,000 daily active players has been surpassed. What's next?

10x daily players in 60 days: Splinterlands GameFi is on fire

Novel GameFi ecosystem Splinterlands, which integrated non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as gaming cards, has surpassed the milestone of 260,000 daily players.

We're seeing some action in our 🏆 Top 3 Gaming Dapps ranking!@Splinterlands has overtaken @AlienWorlds & now ranks 1st. 🥇



According to leading dApps and DeFi analytics platform DappRadar, Splinterlands is the world's most-played decentralized game right now.

Splinterlands' userbase rocketed in the past two months, according to estimations by its team. The net increase of daily player metrics exceeded 2.5x in the past 30 days. In the past two months, the userbase spiked almost 10x.

In Q4, 2021, more than 50% of Splinterlands users purchased the Summoner's Spellbook upgrade that allows Splinterlands players to own their cards perpetually and earn rewards while playing.

Splinterlands offers Dark Energy Crystals (DEC) rewards for players

Splinterlands representatives are excited about the upsurge in interest in their product and its latest crucial upgrade. A large and growing passionate community remains the team's focus:

It's been an exceptional journey building our community of 800k registered accounts and 400k spellbook owners. We eat, sleep, and breathe Splinterlands non-stop and constantly think about how do we help our community even more. This is what Splinterlands play to earn is all about and I couldn’t be prouder or happier for our ecosystem that we’re catching fire and the bros are apeing in.

Splinterlands offers its client a holistic gaming experience: in the same application, users can play cards and earn from trading. Additionally, players compete for a share of the rewards pool.

The pool supports native Splinterlands' cryptocurrency token, Dark Energy Crystals (DEC).

Also, users can obtain proveably scarce and high-value NFTs from daily quests and bi-weekly rewards campaigns.