Sat, 08/28/2021 - 14:20
Vladislav Sopov
Camila Russo, seasoned cryptocurrency journalist and founder of DeFi-focused media platform The Defiant, explains how NFT mania changes the game in art, music, collectibles and finance
Crypto Is Putting Value at the Core of Culture: Camila Russo
The author of The Infinite Machine, a first-ever book on Ethereum (ETH) history, shares her views on how crypto adoption affects culture and finance.

The line is blurred

In her latest tweet, Ms. Russo stated that blockchains and cryptocurrencies are "putting value" at the core of culture.

As such, gaming, art, music, collectibles and finance become interconnected elements of one huge metaverse.

In this new ecosystem, "finance is culture, and culture is finance." This convergence allows all of its participants to benefit in a novel manner.

Ethereum (ETH) to Massively Outperform in a Couple of Years: Raoul Pal

Due to NFTs, DeFi and GameFi protocol adoption, creators can directly monetize their artwork while crypto users become the owners of new masterpieces.

NFT euphoria is on fire again

The crypto segment is going through the next wave of euphoria around digital collectibles (non-fungible tokens or NFTs). THe largest marketplace for NFTs, OpenSea, has broken into the Top 1,000 in the global Alexa website traffic ranking.

According to the infographic shared by its team, it took 90 days to gain 568 positions on this list.

Also, Paradigm VC fund co-founder Matt Huang shared the statistics of sales across top-notch NFT collections.

In the past 30 days, some of them added almost 17,000 percent in terms of sales volume. Axie Infinity, CryptoPunks and Art Blocks lead the way here.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

