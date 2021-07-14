Splinterlands NFT Ecosystem Accomplishes 100,000 Users Registered: Details

Splinterlands, one of the first online card games that integrated non-fungible tokens as in-game items, has celebrated a crucial adoption milestone. For the first time, its userbase surpassed 100,000 players.

100,000+ players, $20K in trading volume daily: Splinterlands adoption on fire

According to the official press release by the Splinterlands team, more than 100,000 users are now registered on the platform. This massive userbase authorizes 600,000 transactions daily with a net 24-hour volume surpassing $20,000.

Release Schedule for Splintershards (SPS)🧙‍♂️



JULY - airdrop starts, cross blockchain bridges established.



Q3 - SPS LP Incentives, Battling, Tournament, Staking & Brawl rewards



Q4 - Governance, Land Expansion rewards



Q1 2022 - BSC Contracts, DAO, Oracleshttps://t.co/hVECd9dEAD pic.twitter.com/8o6DVtc1S0 — Splinterlands (@splinterlands) June 2, 2021

Since its launch in 2018, Splinterland adheres to a "play-to-earn" approach that empowers all in-game assets with notable real-world value.

The Splinterlands team stresses that it registers high retention rates; its community is vibrant and passionate. Twenty-five percent of users have purchased the latest upgrade of the game, the Summoner's Spellbook. This release allows users to hold cards perpetually and therefore benefit from holding and playing.

Dr. Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, Splinterlands co-founder and CEO, treats this success as the result of the community-driven approach demonstrated by his team:

This is really an exceptional moment for the community. We're overwhelmed by positive feedback and the community is growing every day. By supporting us and playing our game, they're empowering themselves, which in turn lets us keep providing them value and rewards in every way we can. It's pretty sweet.

Splinterlands harnesses the instruments of Hive (HIVE) blockchain that ensures cost-efficient transactions and a high speed of in-game operations.

Splintershards (SPS) token release is in the cards

Splinterlands representatives outlined that, unlike other NFT platforms, the project is focused on "the long game" as the community is its core focus area.

Splintertalk.io, a native blogging and data-sharing platform for Splinterlands enthusiasts, sees up to 100 posts published daily that reflect users' involvement.

The release of the Splintershards (SPS) governance token will mark the next phase of Splinterlands' progress. Its governance model will move in a DAO-like direction.