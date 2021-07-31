Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers

News
Sat, 07/31/2021 - 15:29
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Yesterday, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) processed 700% more transactions than its main rival, Ethereum (ETH)
Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Binance Smart Chain, a smart contract platform by the world's leading crypto exchange, Binance (BNB), witnesses an unparalleled upsurge in the number of transactions.

20 million+ transactions for BSC

According to the celebratory tweet by CEO and co-founder of Binance (BNB) Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, Binance Smart Chain yesterday processed eight times more transactions than Ethereum (ETH).

He announced that BSC processed more than 10 million transactions while Ethereum (ETH) handled only 1.2 million.

The Binance Smart Chain (BSC) transaction count spiked more than three times in two weeks. On July 29, it touched the eye-watering level of 13.17 million, per BSCscan explorer.

Asked about BSC's ability to process 20 million transactions, CZ hinted at close stress tests:

Not an expert. But I think we will find out soon enough.

Is GameFi responsible for the new record?

It looks like Binance's CZ found the most unusual way to congratulate Ethereum (ETH) on the sixth anniversary of its mainnet.
Binance Smart Chain is far from being the only network that has witnessed an upsurge in transactional activity in the last few days.

Related
Tron (TRX) Transaction Count Prints New Record: Possible Reasons

As covered by U.Today, the Tron (TRX) daily transaction count peaked at 9,278,050 txs two days ago.

The increase of activity across the fastest-growing smart contracts platforms—BSC and Polygon (MATIC)—should most likely be attributed to the developing euphoria around "gamified DeFis," the "Play-and-Earn" environments.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Boasts 33% Digital Growth in Q2
07/31/2021 - 16:00
Former Ripple Partner MoneyGram Boasts 33% Digital Growth in Q2
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers
07/31/2021 - 15:29
Will Binance Smart Chain Be Able to Handle 20 Million Transactions Daily? CZ Answers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May
07/31/2021 - 15:06
Bitcoin (BTC) Difficulty Sees First Positive Adjustment Since May
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov