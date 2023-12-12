Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Solana (SOL) and XRP ranking contest may shift gears soon
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 15:28
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

After its unstoppable growth milestones, Solana (SOL) is now threatening XRP in the ranking among the most capitalized digital currencies.

Advertisement

Solana (SOL) and XRP growth comparison

At the time of writing, Solana is changing hands for $71.09, up 3.56% in the past 24 hours, while XRP has slipped by 0.16% to $0.6231 within the same time frame. The growth of both assets when compared to the weekly and monthly spans shows that Solana is on a mission not just to dethrone XRP but to rise as high as it could go before the end of the year.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10

The twist in the outlook of both of the top cryptocurrencies has been shocking from the start of the year with their similarities. While XRP battled its lawsuit for the first half of the year, Solana was also weighed down following the implosion of FTX Derivatives Exchange and the subsequent steady sell-offs that accompanied the bankruptcy proceedings.

However, Solana promptly decoupled from the impacts of the FTX saga, and since the start of the year, it has jumped by 623%. XRP also got its much-deserved clarity, and despite being the only cryptocurrency known as a nonsecurity by law in the United States, investor optimism has only managed to get it up by 82.06% in the year-to-date period.

At the time of writing, Solana trails closely behind XRP as the sixth largest digital currency, with a market cap of $30,528,651,306 against XRP’s $30,528,651,306. While the difference runs in the billions, sustained Solana growth and a sliding XRP price may close the gap in the mid to long term, similar to what Avalanche (AVAX) just did to Dogecoin (DOGE).

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally

Solana capable of impossible

Already, Solana is the altcoin in the top 20 with the largest growth rate in the year-to-date period. This was an unpredictable achievement considering that it traded as low as $8.14 when the year started. 

Riding on this and predictions from market experts as to the coin’s future, only time will tell what further surprises Solana has in store.

#Solana #XRP
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
2023/12/12 15:27
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
2023/12/12 15:27
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
2023/12/12 15:27
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Solana (SOL) Shockingly Threatening XRP in Ranking
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Cardano (ADA) Sees 65% Rise After This Crucial Event Happened: Report
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Ripple Sells Millions of XRP as XRP Price Drops 7.3% — Losses Don't Matter?
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Take on Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 12
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Shiba Inu: Shibarium Hits 90 Million Total Transactions in Big Milestone
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Cardano (ADA) Furious as Price Regains Previous Losses
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
Dogecoin Whales Pump Holdings by 1.32 Billion Tokens as DOGE Prepares for Moon Trip
New Bitcoin All-Time High Coming Predicted by Max Keiser, Here's His Major Argument
New Bitcoin All-Time High Coming Predicted by Max Keiser, Here's His Major Argument
Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? 3AC Kyle Davies Makes Ultra Bullish Claim
Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? 3AC Kyle Davies Makes Ultra Bullish Claim
Show all
Advertisement
AD