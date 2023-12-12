Advertisement
AD

Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Avalanche (AVAX) has made a splash in the crypto top 10, edging out the popular meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE)
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 09:02
Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Avalanche (AVAX) has leapfrogged Dogecoin (DOGE) to clinch a spot in the top 10 by market capitalization. As of the latest data, AVAX has been trading at a buoyant $41.24, marking an 18% uptick in the last 24 hours alone.

Advertisement

This rally represents an impressive 85.8% over the month. However, it's worth noting that AVAX is still trailing 71.56% behind its all-time high.

Dogecoin is still a giant 

Dogecoin's journey from a lighthearted meme to a serious player in the crypto space has been nothing short of extraordinary. 

Bursting into the top 10 in 2021, this "joke" currency peaked at around $0.68, driven by a blend of celebrity tweets and a dedicated community. 

At its peak, it even managed to surpass Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, and enter into the top 5. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K

It is worth noting that DOGE also entered the top 5 back in 2016 when the whimsical and novel meme cryptocurrency was valued at only $31 million.   

Today, even after slipping from the top tier, DOGE maintains its charm, trading at $0.096815 with a market cap of a whopping $13.8 billion. 

SHIB remains in the top 20

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still both in the top 20, according to the latest CoinGecko ranking.  

Ranking 18th currently, SHIB is priced at $0.00000972 and has shown an 8.4% growth over the past week. 

As reported by U.Today, SHIB was recently on the cusp of dropping out of the top 20 after a bearish streak, but it has since solidified its position above other contenders of the likes of Uniswap (UNI) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).  

#AVAX price prediction #Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally
2023/12/12 09:19
Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Don't Panic, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can't Fall Below This Level: Analyst
2023/12/12 09:19
Don't Panic, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can't Fall Below This Level: Analyst
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Roars Back at Bears With 385% Whale Activity Surge
2023/12/12 09:19
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Roars Back at Bears With 385% Whale Activity Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally
Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally
Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10
Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10
Don't Panic, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can't Fall Below This Level: Analyst
Don't Panic, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can't Fall Below This Level: Analyst
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Roars Back at Bears With 385% Whale Activity Surge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Roars Back at Bears With 385% Whale Activity Surge
Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago
Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Published Last Message 13 Years Ago
Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
Cardano's Price Euphoria: ADA Has Reached Peak, What's Next?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Comes Close to Losing $40K
Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
Tether Mints 1 Billion Tron-Based Tokens
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
DOGE and BNB Price Analysis for December 11
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
Show all
Advertisement
AD