Avalanche (AVAX) Kicks Dogecoin (DOGE) Out of Top 10

Avalanche (AVAX) has leapfrogged Dogecoin (DOGE) to clinch a spot in the top 10 by market capitalization. As of the latest data, AVAX has been trading at a buoyant $41.24, marking an 18% uptick in the last 24 hours alone.

Advertisement

This rally represents an impressive 85.8% over the month. However, it's worth noting that AVAX is still trailing 71.56% behind its all-time high.

Dogecoin is still a giant

Dogecoin's journey from a lighthearted meme to a serious player in the crypto space has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Bursting into the top 10 in 2021, this "joke" currency peaked at around $0.68, driven by a blend of celebrity tweets and a dedicated community.

At its peak, it even managed to surpass Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, and enter into the top 5.

It is worth noting that DOGE also entered the top 5 back in 2016 when the whimsical and novel meme cryptocurrency was valued at only $31 million.

Today, even after slipping from the top tier, DOGE maintains its charm, trading at $0.096815 with a market cap of a whopping $13.8 billion.

SHIB remains in the top 20

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still both in the top 20, according to the latest CoinGecko ranking.

Ranking 18th currently, SHIB is priced at $0.00000972 and has shown an 8.4% growth over the past week.

As reported by U.Today, SHIB was recently on the cusp of dropping out of the top 20 after a bearish streak, but it has since solidified its position above other contenders of the likes of Uniswap (UNI) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).