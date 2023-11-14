Advertisement
AD

Solana (SOL) Liquidation on Kraken by FTX Looms, Price Reacts

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Over 250K Solana (SOL) at risk of sell-off by FTX following transfer to Kraken
Tue, 11/14/2023 - 09:37
Solana (SOL) Liquidation on Kraken by FTX Looms, Price Reacts
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Solana (SOL) is currently at risk of mild liquidation following a teased on-chain transfer initiated by the bankrupt FTX Derivatives Exchange. According to data from crypto analytics provider, Lookonchain, FTX has moved a total of 250,000 SOL worth approximately $13.6 million to Kraken exchange.

Related
Solana (SOL) Futures Get Listed on Coinbase: Details

This transfer is characteristic of FTX, which has been on a major liquidation push in the past few months. According to the Lookonchain data, the public address of FTX currently holds just about 3,408 SOL worth $185,000 as its holdings.

With liquidation being the most plausible explanation for the transfer of Solana to Kraken by FTX, the market has started reacting to the event. The Solana price has slumped by 5% to give up some of the gains it accrued over the past week, with the coin now trading at $55.34 on spot exchanges.

Despite the observable price fall, Solana has maintained an unexpected surge in its trading volume, which has jumped by 21.35% to $2,974,483,716. This bullish trading volume is a testament to the fact that the positive sentiment is still inherent, despite the knee-jerk reaction to the potential SOL liquidations.

FTX impact no longer valid

The collapse of FTX Derivatives Exchange had a resounding impact on Solana at the time considering the exposure the crypto project had in the company. With permission to sell its crypto holdings by the bankruptcy court to free up funds to repay its creditors, FTX has done just that.

Related
Solana (SOL) up 11% as It Breaks Free From FTX's Vicious Cycle

While the sell-off involved many altcoins like Render (RNDR), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK), among others, the impact on Solana was more profound. However, this is no longer the case, seeing as Solana has retested its pre-FT bankruptcy price levels after an impressive showing in October and early November.

With the recent outlook, the current price slump is considered a healthy correction that can push SOL to new heights.

#Solana
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for 12% Price Surge
2023/11/14 09:36
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Getting Ready for 12% Price Surge
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple v. SEC Settlement Discussion, Here Are Key Dates to Watch
2023/11/14 09:36
Ripple v. SEC Settlement Discussion, Here Are Key Dates to Watch
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ledger Wallet Issues Major Scam Warning
2023/11/14 09:36
Ledger Wallet Issues Major Scam Warning
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD