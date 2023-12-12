Advertisement
Avalanche (AVAX) Might Repeat Solana's (SOL) Mind-Blowing Rally

Arman Shirinyan
Avalanche showing numerous bullish patterns as price might show performance similar to Solana's
Tue, 12/12/2023 - 09:11
Avalanche is charting a course that could mirror the explosive growth of Solana in its early days. With transaction volume swelling to nearly a thousand transactions exceeding $100,000 last week, AVAX is signaling robust momentum - however, not yet at the levels seen during the zenith of the last bull market. This uptick in transactional activity indicates growing bullish sentiment among investors and the growth of the ecosystem.

The ecosystem’s tendency to grow is further evidenced by the impressive fee capture of Trader Joe’s DEX which, on Dec. 11, recorded $1.23 million, surging to its second-highest point this year. Revenue also saw a significant uptick, hitting $145K. Those metrics underscore the platform’s increasing use case.

This blossoming activity coincided with a more than 20% price increase for AVAX, propelling it over the $40 mark and vaulting it into the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, marking a peak not seen since May 2022. Trader Joe's governance token, JOE, similarly enjoyed a more than 9% price increase, adding further credence to the synergistic growth within the Avalanche ecosystem.

While the metrics are promising, the shadows of previous rallies cast both hope and caution. The rise in large transactions is a positive sign for bulls but also a reminder of the volatility inherent on cryptocurrency markets. The question of whether AVAX can sustain its rally and perhaps even replicate SOL’s historic 3x rise remains open.

For investors and enthusiasts, the narrative unfolding around Avalanche is one of opportunity tempered with the wisdom of past cycles. The next few weeks will be critical in determining whether AVAX can cement its position as a leading cryptocurrency and if its ecosystem can continue to thrive amid the fluctuating tides of the market. The trajectory is set; whether it will soar as SOL did is a tale only time will tell.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

