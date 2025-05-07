Advertisement
    Bitcoin Gobbles 65% of Crypto Market – Will Altcoins Bounce Back?

    By Paul Adedoyin
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 0:30
    Bitcoin hits 65% dominance – will the Altcoins stage a comeback?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    The Bitcoin dominance index has reached an important level of 65.09%, according to the latest chart from TradingView. Hence, the leading cryptocurrency has further asserted its dominance over the cryptocurrency market.

    This metric is a key indicator that traders and investors use to measure the strength of BTC against altcoins. Over the past few months, Bitcoin dominance has been rising steadily.

    The chart shows that this dominance rose from less than 48% to more than 65%. This rise suggests that more capital is flowing into Bitcoin than into altcoins.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    A Bull Run Prelude?

    This growing dominance also shows that investors' trust in Bitcoin is increasing during uncertain market conditions. In addition, it indicates that they prefer the relative stability of the leading cryptocurrency compared to most of the altcoins, which display greater price volatility.

    Historically, a rise in Bitcoin dominance occurs in the early stages of a crypto bull run or market consolidation, when investors move funds from altcoins back into BTC.

    The increase in this metric could also mean that traders are preparing for a massive change in Bitcoin's price, which could be a breakout to new price highs.

    The Bitcoin trading volume is $23.91 billion, indicating sustained interest and trading activity in the crypto asset.

    Altcoins lose ground on Bitcoin

    An increase in Bitcoin dominance also means that altcoins are underperforming compared to BTC. Their underperformance can be due to many factors, such as the perception by institutions that Bitcoin is the "reserve currency" of the crypto market.

    Other factors include the "flight to safety" and regulatory concerns. During periods of volatility within the cryptocurrency market, investors usually push more funds into Bitcoin.

    They consider it the most liquid and well-established crypto asset, a period known in crypto circles as a "flight to safety."

    Also, newer altcoins face more regulatory scrutiny than Bitcoin, which is the more established and oldest digital currency.

    When there are uncertainties surrounding altcoins, investors move funds from them into Bitcoin.
    The combination of the rising dominance level and strong volume suggests that investors are bullish about the leading digital asset as we move further into the year.

    Another key driver in the latest bullish bias for Bitcoin is the recent report by U.Today that New Hampshire has become the first U.S. state to pass a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

    #Bitcoin
