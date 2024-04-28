Advertisement
AD

    Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana co-founder has made it clear
    Sun, 28/04/2024 - 11:48
    Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Meme coins carved out their own controversial niche throughout time. The co-founder of Solana has made a bold statement regarding the thesis that meme coins are scaring away serious builders. Reminding the crypto community that "serious builders" should handle a few funny meme assets and keep on focusing on their true goal instead of being scared.

    Advertisement

    On the one hand, meme coins are often viewed as speculative assets that capitalize on internet trends and humor rather than fundamental value. On the other hand, they represent the freedom and creativity inherent in permissionless systems, engaging a demographic that appreciates the lighter side of cryptocurrency.

    CoinGecko
    Source: CoinGecko

    The assertion that meme coins might push away serious developers stems from the concern that their volatility and the culture surrounding them can overshadow the more substantive and innovative projects within the space. Indeed, the volatile nature of these assets is a double-edged sword: They can yield high returns in a short period but also carry a significant risk of loss, much like gambling, where the odds are not always favorable.

    Related
    "Key" Bitcoin Definition Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Stages Decline

    However, it is notable that meme coins account for a considerable part of Solana's market capitalization, with investors frequently buying into these smaller, more volatile assets. The immense fluctuations in price can sometimes lead to rapid wealth accumulation but can also result in equally swift financial losses for those who invest.

    The Solana co-founder's position seems to call for an adequate perspective on the blockchain: recognizing the legitimacy of fun and experimental uses of blockchain while focusing on volatility and value to push the relevance of the blockchain. Meme coins should not create a dispute within the industry and instead be a fun and clever way to spend some time in crypto-related communities.

    #Solana
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    2024/04/28 11:44
    This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Binance Seeing Ethereum Whales Outflow: What's Happening?
    2024/04/28 11:44
    Binance Seeing Ethereum Whales Outflow: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Biggest Bitcoin Bull: MicroStrategy's Key to Success
    2024/04/28 11:44
    Biggest Bitcoin Bull: MicroStrategy's Key to Success
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    So.Social: Creating a More Sovereign DAO
    SNUKE Meme Coin Launches Presale, Is This The Next Solana Meme Coin To Explode
    Dubai Defies Nature's Fury: Global AI and Blockchain Shows Shine Through Adverse Weather
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Co-Founder Released Important Meme Coins Statement
    This Bearish Indicator Could Signal Start of Major Bitcoin Price Downturn
    Binance Seeing Ethereum Whales Outflow: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD