"Key" Bitcoin Definition Issued by Michael Saylor As BTC Stages Decline

Michael Saylor, founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy giant (and currently its chairman) has taken to the X social media network (previously known as Twitter) to share a key Bitcoin message with his audience.

This is yet another his daily Bitcoin tweet accompanied by an AI-generated image but today he indeed posted a “key” BTC tweet. It says – “Bitcoin is the key.”

Many of his followers eagerly responded to that, providing supportive comments, and confirming that for them the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency is indeed the key to future wealth. This tweet also widely resonates with a popular crypto statement about storing Bitcoin and other crypto, meaning private keys to wallets. It goes as “not your keys, not your coins.”

Saylor published his daily Bitcoin content simultaneously with BTC dropping by nearly 2% over the past 24 hours. As of this writing, it is changing hands at $62,890, having lost approximately $2,000 in value since Friday.

On Friday, Saylor posted a curious tweet about the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, thus raising an active discussion in the comments. He tweeted that Satoshi “created a way, gave it away, and walked away.” He posted that tweet on the day when the enigmatic software engineer left his last Bitcoin message exactly 13 years ago before he chose to go under the public radar.

What he did was sign his cryptographic key before leaving his brainchild in the hands of the developers and disappearing, it seems, forever.