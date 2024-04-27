Solana (SOL) Stablecoin Transaction Growth Spotlighted by Visa

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Visa, a global leader in payment technology, has recently shone a spotlight on the growing prominence of Solana (SOL) in the stablecoin market.

According to Visa Stablecoin Dashboard, Solana has witnessed a surge in stablecoin transactions, particularly USDC (USD Coin), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Solana surpasses other blockchains

Per the reports, Solana’s stablecoin transactions surpassed other blockchains like Tron, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and others.

The blockchain’s total stablecoin transactions exceed 69 million over the past 30 days. Compared to its closest rival, Binance Smart Chain saw a total of 47.2 million transactions. Ethereum fared even more poorly as the stablecoin transactions came in at only 2.3 million for the past 30 days.

new @visa dashboard shows that @solana has significantly more stablecoin transactions than any other blockchain pic.twitter.com/swCM8C2DGy — Mike Dudas (@mdudas) April 26, 2024

It appears that larger investors are currently favoring Solana's network, as the choice of protocol boils down to the specific needs and strategies of stablecoin users.

Looking at the future of Solana, a continued rise will depend on the market sentiment post-halving, project developments and the capacity of buyers to drive and sustain higher prices.

Solana congestion challenges get major fix

Just recently, Solana announced the release of a major congestion fix on its mainnet. According to the platform, a new version upgrade dubbed v1.17.31 has been released and is available for MainnetBeta validators.

Solana has confirmed that the new upgrade will address its congestion issues directly. Before this release, many developers and validator clients had released major updates on the testnet as a concerted effort was invested in helping address network woes across the board.

With this fix, many halted projects have expressed plans to proceed with launching, with plans to go live as network stability is now guaranteed.

Notably, the new release of the Solana congestion fix sent the price of SOL up by 9.24% to $154.43 over the past week. While this growth trails a broader market recovery, the return of normalcy and the trust that the resolution of congestion woes will bring should help in boosting the growth of the coin in the long term.