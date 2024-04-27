Advertisement
    Meme Coins Prices Dropdown Continues, Data Says

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Meme cryptocurrency season might be over: All leading meme coins are in red in last 24 hours
    Sat, 27/04/2024 - 15:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    It looks like the euphoria around meme coins might be finally gone. Out of the 10 worst performing categories on CoinGecko, five are associated with meme cryptocurrencies. At the same time, the most painful losses are associated with small-caps.

    Base, Solana meme coin ecosystems bleeding: Double-digit losses registered in 24 hours

    In the last 24 hours, amid the general crypto market apathy, meme-associated coins are yet again suffering the most. Two ecosystems demonstrated the worst performance metrics. Meme coins on Base, a Coinbase L2 for Ethereum (ETH), lost over 18% of value overnight.

    Base meme coins are losing value
    Image by CoinGecko

    The aggregated capitalization of 38 largest Base meme coins dropped to $142 million. Brett (BRETT) meme coin's price plummeted by over 40%.

    Solana's (SOL) meme coin segment erased 12.6% of its value. The net market capitalization of Solana-based meme cryptocurrencies barely exceeds $1.67 billion.

    Also, cat-themed meme coins and BRC-20 assets (some tokens in this category are also associated with memes) are amid the worst performers.

    While cat coins' value plunged by 8.8%, BRC-20 cryptocurrencies lost 8.7% of the total value.

    $8.5 million worth of DOGE, WIF, BONK positions liquidated, mostly longs

    This dropdown in the meme coin sphere triggered eight-digit liquidations on futures markets. Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogwifhat (WIF), Bonk (BONK) and Pepe (PEPE) are the worst sufferers here.

    With $150 million in total liquidated in the last 24 hours, three largest meme coins are responsible for $8.5 million in equivalent lost.

    Over 80% of this sum should be attributed to long positions.

    The total crypto market capitalization is down by 2%, data says.

    Vladislav Sopov

