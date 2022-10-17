Solana-based PIP Launches One-Stop Solution for Retail PIP.me 2.0

PIP, a no-code cryptocurrency protocol for retail payments, introduces a PIP.me 2.0 release designed to introduce Web3 payments to a new generation of entrepreneurs.

PIP.me 2.0 streamlines crypto payments in B2B

According to the official announcement shared by the team of PIP, its PIP.me 2.0 product is finally live and available for integrations with websites.

🧧 https://t.co/jhPdBT9RfZ New version is Now Live 🧧

The only Web3 Link, you'll ever need✨



🔥 Customizable design

📱 Web and mobile registration

💷 Crypto payments

🖼️ NFT Display

🔗 Linktree import

🟡 #Binance verification



and more...



👉 Register at https://t.co/5emlrHJ9Oi pic.twitter.com/AzDhg3wwvr — pip💧 (@getpipcom) October 17, 2022

PIP.me 2.0 is promoted as a one-stop "personalized eWeb3 page" for every Internet user, including those who have no previous experience in cryptocurrencies. The product can handle digital tranfers, manage NFTs, organize social media accounts and so on. The platform unlocks various customization opportunities.

Jeff Baek, PIP's CEO, is sure that his latest release is set to become a crucial element in global payments and social media ecosystems:

PIP.ME connects online identity with crypto payments so that anyone can interact financially with people across the globe, fostering a global micropayment economy.

Unlike traditional cryptocurrency wallets, PIP.me 2.0 has a human-readable public address that can easily be shared with clients, counterparts, employees and so on. With this address, users can share payment links on social media and send them via email, messengers and so on.

New solution offers seamless integrations with NFT majors

Via PIP.me 2.0, Internet users can seamlessly create instruments for receiving digital payments associated with social media links. For instance, Linktree lists can now be added to PIP accounts in a frictionless manner. Then, PIP Button, a no-code widget for crypto payments in e-commerce, is now compatible with Wix, Wordpress, Squarespace and other key online shopping platforms.

Also, the product now has an advanced toolkit for integration with leading NFT platforms, including the likes of OpenSea, Looksrare and Magic Eden. Currently, the payments module of PIP.me 2.0 supports only Solana-based assets: Serum (SRM), stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) and Solana (SOL), as well as the product's native crypto, PIP.

In the coming months, the protocol team is going to introduce the PIP.me 2.0 versions for other blockchains, including top-tier dApps hosting platforms.

As covered by U.Today previously, PIP recenty added BNB and BUSD as two pioneering Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem assets.