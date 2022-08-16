PIP Payments Protocol Integrates Binance Ecosystem Coins BNB, BUSD

PIP, a low-code instrument designed to allow Internet services to accept payments in crypto, integrates one of the most popular smart contracts platforms globally.

PIP solutions come to Binance (BNB) ecosystem with BNB, BUSD integrated

According to the official announcement shared by the team of PIP platform, its ecosystem — including its mainstream browser wallet — starts supporting BNB Chain (former Binance Smart Chain, or BSC).

PIP 1.5 version - @BNBCHAIN Integration 🚀



💎 Binance Wallet Support

💴 #BNB Support

💷 #BUSD Support

✨ New Tags user@bnb / user@busd

🔁 Switch Network Function

🧧 Reward Farming on @BNBCHAIN



Join our launch event and get $PIP tokens 👀https://t.co/eqWf5kvAvX pic.twitter.com/uBcF5PSR2M — pip💧 (@getpipcom) August 16, 2022

With this integration, all users of PIP can seamlessly add Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) as public payment instruments to their websites.

With BNB Chain integrated, PIP ecosystem aims at the extension of its userbase. Due to its low costs and high speed of transactions, BNB Chain remains a go-to blockchain for retail payments and industrial use cases.

PIP platform streamlines cryptocurrrency payments for social media users: they can create unique PIP tags and connect them with accounts on Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Twitch, Reddit and so on.

User-friendly crypto payments gateways for everyone

PIP's CEO and co-founder, Jeff Baek, highlights that the addition of BNB and BUSD is a crucial milestone for the technical and marketing progress of his platform:

We believe that PIP will help $17 billion BUSD to expand beyond a trading pair to become a means of global payment, flouring micropayment economy.

PIP platform allows Web2 entrepreneurs to seamlessly integrate payment "buttons" — user-friendly gateways to BNB Chain (BSC) and Solana (SOL) ecosystems.

The buttons can be embedded via HTML code or React; as such, it can be implemented without specific blockchain programming skills.

As covered by U.Today previously, in June 2022, PIP made headlines by becoming the first-ever payments processor in the Solana (SOL) blockchain ecosystem.