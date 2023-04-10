Shibarium's Puppynet Triggers Surge in Shiba Inu's BONE Large Transactions

Mon, 04/10/2023 - 12:20
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu's cryptocurrency BONE surges in large transactions amid boom of Shibarium's testnet
Shiba Inu's BONE cryptocurrency has recorded a significant surge in large transactions in the last 24 hours, as Shibarium's testnet Puppynet continues to experience a boom, shows data from IntotheBlock. The total volume of large transactions with BONE has increased from 119,360 to 377,960, representing a rise from $127,820 to $402,150 in USD value.

This spike in large transactions comes just one week after a previous surge was monitored, indicating that interest in Shiba Inu's cryptocurrency continues to grow. The surge in large transactions is a strong indication that BONE is gaining momentum and is becoming increasingly popular among investors.

Shibarium: Testing

Meanwhile, Shibarium's testnet Puppynet has also been making waves, with an average block time of 8.3 seconds, total transactions reaching one million and total blocks standing at 300,041. The number of wallet addresses has also grown to 151,164.

It is important to note that these statistics may not be entirely accurate as Shibarium is still in test mode. Nonetheless, the strong performance of BONE and the rapid growth of Shibarium's testnet Puppynet are encouraging signs for the future of Shiba Inu's ecosystem.

Investors and crypto enthusiasts will, for sure, be keeping a close eye on Shiba Inu in the coming weeks and months to see how such spikes in large transactions and Shibarium's growth will impact the value and popularity of BONE.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

