Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Shytoshi Kusama Drops Hints about Shibarium Progress

Shiba Inu's lead developer Shytoshi Kusama has ignited excitement within the SHIB community by hinting at the progress of Shibarium

The Shiba Inu community has been buzzing with anticipation since Shytoshi Kusama, the project's lead developer, updated his Twitter location to "in the Lab," hinting at the progress of Shibarium.

Shibarium is a layer-2 solution for the Shiba ecosystem, aimed at providing a low-cost blockchain platform.

The recent release of the public documentation for Shibarium beta and the launch of the Public Beta PUPPYNET in early March indicate that the launch might be inching closer.

As reported by U.Today, Kusama recently posted an April Fools' Day joke, in which he claimed to be "pressing deeply on the mainnet." This resulted in mixed reactions from the SHIB community. While some users found the prank amusing, others were disappointed and expressed their dislike for the joke.

Shibarium, as a layer-2 solution, promises to offer a scalable and low-cost alternative for the Shiba ecosystem, allowing for more efficient transactions and smart contract functionality.

The recent release of the public documentation for Shibarium beta and the ongoing developments in the project signals a strong commitment by the Shiba Inu team to expand their ecosystem and enhance their platform's capabilities.

As anticipation builds, the SHIB community eagerly awaits further updates from Shytoshi Kusama and the Shiba Inu development team.

The progress on Shibarium could have a significant impact on the future of the Shiba Inu project, potentially driving further adoption and value appreciation for the popular meme-based cryptocurrency.