Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Scores New Listing, Here's How Price Reacts

Fri, 04/07/2023 - 15:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
BONE token has been listed by new decentralized crypto exchange
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Scores New Listing, Here's How Price Reacts
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bone is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem and the token that fuels transactions on Shibarium. Today, the news was announced that BONE has been added to a DEX called Swapika, along with the other meme tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which together make up the "trifecta" – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

This is not the first new listing for BONE token this week. As covered by U.Today, on Thursday, the meme coin was added by major digital exchange Cryptocom; ironically, it will be trading against Shiba Inu there.

However, today's listing by Swapika has not made any impact on the BONE price. The token is changing hands at $1.07, dropping a marginal 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Related
Elon Musk Might Be Linked to Two Largest Wallets Selling 1.4 Billion DOGE, Report Suggests

As mentioned above, BONE token helps to conduct transactions on the Shibarium beta network called Puppynet, which was released on March 11, serving as gas. Earlier this year, the lead of Shiba Inu known as Shytoshi Kusama published Shibarium documents. In particular, they specified that 70% of the base BONE transaction fee on Shibarium would be converted into SHIB and then sent to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned. The rest of the fee would be set aside by developers for maintaining the network.

#BONE #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium #Puppynet
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade Sparks Market Attention Ahead of Launch
04/07/2023 - 15:25
Ethereum (ETH) Shanghai Upgrade Sparks Market Attention Ahead of Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Top Republican Takes Aim at SEC Boss Over Crypto Regulation
04/07/2023 - 15:10
Top Republican Takes Aim at SEC Boss Over Crypto Regulation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Is Valued at $10 Billion
04/07/2023 - 14:53
Here's Why Cardano (ADA) Is Valued at $10 Billion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan