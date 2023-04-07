Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Scores New Listing, Here's How Price Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bone is the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem and the token that fuels transactions on Shibarium. Today, the news was announced that BONE has been added to a DEX called Swapika, along with the other meme tokens of the Shiba Inu ecosystem, which together make up the "trifecta" – Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH).

This is not the first new listing for BONE token this week. As covered by U.Today, on Thursday, the meme coin was added by major digital exchange Cryptocom; ironically, it will be trading against Shiba Inu there.

However, today's listing by Swapika has not made any impact on the BONE price. The token is changing hands at $1.07, dropping a marginal 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

As mentioned above, BONE token helps to conduct transactions on the Shibarium beta network called Puppynet, which was released on March 11, serving as gas. Earlier this year, the lead of Shiba Inu known as Shytoshi Kusama published Shibarium documents. In particular, they specified that 70% of the base BONE transaction fee on Shibarium would be converted into SHIB and then sent to unspendable wallets, i.e., burned. The rest of the fee would be set aside by developers for maintaining the network.