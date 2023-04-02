Shiba Inu Records Biggest Transaction Spike of Year as SHIB Price Breaks Out

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to renowned analyst Ali Martinez, citing data from the Santiment portal, Shiba Inu's network activity has set a record high since the beginning of the year. Shiba Inu reportedly experienced its highest daily surge of active addresses in 2023 at the end of March, when nearly 36,000 SHIB addresses transacted on the network.

#ShibaInu saw the largest spike in daily active $SHIB addresses over a year, with ~35,788 unique #SHIB addresses interacting on the network! pic.twitter.com/gNoH7UrYgf — Ali (@ali_charts) April 1, 2023

Interestingly, the surge in interaction with Shiba Inu tokens on the network occurred just before the SHIB price breakout after a long accumulation and a decline in volatility. After two weeks of trading in a range set by the 7.8% fall on March 15, the SHIB price exploded in action on the last days of March and showed a rise of more than 9% after.

One would think that it was about insiders or whales anticipating the coming price action and capitalizing on it. However, as IntoTheBlock's in-depth statistics show, the vast majority of transactions made during the surge in network activity were in the $10-$100 range. There were also 578 transactions involving Shiba Inu tokens worth between $10,000 and $100,000.

There were 51 truly big deals with SHIB during this period. Of these, 50 were for amounts between $100,000 and $1 million and only one was for an amount higher than that but less than $10 million.