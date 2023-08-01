Shiba Inu's Whale Transactions up 10%, Negate These Bearish Metrics

Shiba Inu has seen impressive growth in its weekly whale transaction count and volume

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There is no doubt that the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem is one of the most robust around today with numerous metrics available to measure its relative growth trends. Data from crypto analytics platform IntoTheBlock (ITB) shows that the meme coin is seeing bullish momentum in its large transactions (or transactions of about $100,000), jumping close to 10% over the past week.

SHIB whales in action

Per the data gleaned from the page, SHIB whales have traded as much as $12.65 million in large transactions over the past week.

A total of 45 transactions were recorded in the week-to-date (WTD) period. While the transaction volume in SHIB terms has deviated from its weekly high of 5.25 trillion SHIB, the milestones hit in the trailing seven-day period are evidence that interest in the protocol is being sustained.

These whale transactions have helped negate other Shiba Inu on-chain metrics that are falling below the bar at this time. One of these is the overall profitability among SHIB token holders. The ITB data revealed that as high as 73.32% of SHIB holders are out of the money, or in loss, at this time.

The obvious tradeoff in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is that the protocol has not achieved utopia despite its best efforts to return value to its community members.

SHIB's core milestone after three years

The Shiba Inu ecosystem is celebrating its third anniversary today as proponents recount the major successes and milestones that have been recorded since its inception.

One of the frontline milestones is the launch of Shibarium, the meme coin's Ethereum-based Layer 2 protocol. After months of operating on the testnet, Shibarium is finally set to go live on the mainnet this month, a milestone that will be the first of its kind in the nascent world of meme coins.

The Shibarium launch is being tipped as a gateway for Shiba Inu to reach its much-coveted promised land.