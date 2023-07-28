Close to 50 Billion SHIB Moved by Whales, Including Purchases, As Price Dips

Staggering amount of meme coin transferred over past few hours as SHIB drops overnight
According to data shared by Etherscan, over the past three hours, anonymous whales have shoveled nearly 50 billion Shiba Inu meme coins.

A dozen transactions were spotted by the automatic crypto tracker focused on Ethereum transactions. Among them was a whale who transferred 1,698,014,628 to a Binance 14 wallet. Another whale moved a bigger amount of SHIB to the KuCoin exchange — 3,668,050,872 SHIB.

The third whale wallet withdrew 5,900,000,000 SHIB from the OKX exchange. The rest of the transfers were made between unknown crypto wallets. In total, 45.6 billion SHIB were transacted.

As reported by U.Today on Thursday, Twitter user @DelCrxpto, who claims to be a "cryptocurrency expert," tweeted that he expects SHIB to claim fifth place by size of market capitalization and XRP to go back up to third place on the CoinMarketCap scale when the next bull run begins.

He did not specify how soon he expects it to happen, though. Earlier this week, the SHIB team also finally launched the Shibarium Bridge in beta for public testing. This mechanism will allow users to transfer tokens, NFTs and other digital assets between Shibarium and Ethereum seamlessly without any third-party fees.

Here's What SHIB Has Achieved Now That It Plans to Launch Shibarium

In the meantime, the SHIB price has shown a small decline over the past 24 hours, going down by 1.93%. However, earlier today, it make a jump, rising 1.14% and trading at $0.00000786 on the Binance exchange at the time of this writing.

