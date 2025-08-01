Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 1/08/2025 - 14:34
    Has correction of Solana (SOL) started yet?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All of the top 10 coins are back to the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 4.88% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $171.84. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/31/2025 - 15:45
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 31
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a test of the $165 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the $168.71 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing correction to the $160 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. If the bar closes near its low, traders may witness a test of the $150-$160 zone soon.

    SOL is trading at $168.17 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 22:00
    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 1, 2025 - 14:30
    XRP Receives Major Institutional Upgrade in Korea, Thanks to New Listing
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    XYZVerse Explained: A Meme Coin Combining Sports, Rewards, and Rapidly Growing Momentu
    Hamieverse Taps Abstract to Power Its Debut Blockchain Game and Purpose-Driven Ecosystem
    Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace as Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 1
    XRP Receives Major Institutional Upgrade in Korea, Thanks to New Listing
    Show all