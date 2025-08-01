Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

All of the top 10 coins are back to the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 4.88% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $171.84.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a support breakout, followed by a test of the $165 mark.

On the longer time frame, one should focus on the daily candle's closure in terms of the $168.71 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, there is a high chance of seeing an ongoing correction to the $160 area.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of SOL is far from key levels. If the bar closes near its low, traders may witness a test of the $150-$160 zone soon.

SOL is trading at $168.17 at press time.