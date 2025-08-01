Ethereum Must Never Go Down: Vitalik Buterin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Ethereum blockchain has celebrated its 10th anniversary with a peculiar uptime milestone. Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary, cofounder Vitalik Buterin spotlighted the core mission of the chain since its inception. This core mission has thrived thus far with the reported uptime, setting the protocol up for better adoption.

Vitalik Buterin on need for Ethereum uptime

In an interview that also featured Consensys Founder Joseph Lubin, Vitalik Buterin noted that the protocol has brought to life many of the things in its whitepaper. In addition to this, he noted that there have been a number of positive surprises, like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), along the way.

Buterin added that Ethereum is a global, secure and permissionless platform. Based on its design, he noted that the goal is to give anyone the power to build general-purpose applications.

As he detailed, to do this, the protocol needs to stay online. He stated that Ethereum cannot go down, and it must maintain its censorship resistance capabilities overall.

Vitalik: Ethereum Must Ensure It Never Goes Down



From the Merge to the Pectra upgrade , Ethereum has undergone up to 18 upgrades since its inception. Despite this, the protocol has not suffered any downtime, a milestone that not even top tech firms can boast of.

Ethereum as treasury asset

Besides dApp building capabilities, Ethereum has now evolved to be a major treasury reserve asset for private and publicly listed firms.

SharpLink Gaming, a firm associated with Joseph Lubin, is one of the firms leading the ETH treasury trend. As reported by U.Today, SharpLink has emerged as the new top Ethereum holder .

Tom Lee’s BitMine is also in the spotlight with a number of investments locked in to buy ETH in its treasury. These moves are poised to increase the price and market valuation of Ethereum in the long term.

As of press time, the top coin was changing hands for $3,602, down 6.8% in the past 24 hours.